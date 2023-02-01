Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Awesome ‘Aironado’: 1970s Toronado and Airstream hybrid

By Video Editor
Awesome Aironado: 1970s Toronado and Airstream Hybrid

By Cheri Sicard
YouTube personality Mav, of Mav Made It, recently bought himself quite a birthday present!  It’s an “Aironado,” a 1970 Oldsmobile Toronado combined with an Airstream travel trailer.

In the video below, he takes us along to check it out and test-drive the unique motorhome.

Judging from the wasp’s nest in the vent and the dead bees and mouse poop on the bed, the RV probably had not been used in a while, but it was not in bad shape.

Inside it has all the style of an Airstream, but most Airstreams do not come paired with the power of a classic muscle car. This one does, which makes for driving comfort.

The Aironado was even featured in Car & Driver when it was first created. Apparently, a former Oldsmobile employee came up with the idea and built the unusual RV.

Join Mav as he test drives the vehicle and weighs the pros and cons of buying it. He does realize it is definitely a “project.” But hey, he’s young!

Spoiler alert: The Aironado is now part of Mav’s collection. He not only bought it, but also drove the entire 10-hour trip home. Well, OK, not the entire trip. Even though that was the intention.

Along the way, he discovered a bunch of other fixes and issues he will need to address. He even needed to do some quick repairs on the road.

But he was also the recipient of lots of compliments and attention.

Then another breakdown. A big one. Transmission problems. Ugh.

It was a hairy trip. Such are the chances with vintage vehicles. The video ends with the Aironado in the shop and Mav renting a car to get home.

This video was just released prior to Christmas (and it already has more than a million views). I hope there’s a follow-up to show what this creative and adventurous young man does with this project in the future. It sure is unique!

##RVDT2048

