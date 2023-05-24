How to choose a campground: Tips for vetting before you go

By Cheri Sicard

Frank and Tori (of the Frank and Tori YouTube channel) recently stayed at what was for them, the worst campground ever. That experience, which they talk about in the video below, prompted them to create this video with tips on how to choose a campground.

Frank and Tori do not want others to waste a trip with a bad experience, so they are here to help you vet the campground before you travel there.

In the video, they did check out reviews and photos before they went to their so-far worst campground. They learned that both can be deceiving.

It started upon driving in. The place was far smaller than it seemed on its website. Okay… Onward, they started to set up, although backing into the extremely tight spaces took some maneuvering. What was wrong with this campground besides it being extremely tight parking?

The sewer cap was a 2-liter bottle filled with water turned upside down

Unlevel campsites, both side to side and front to back

Campsite had not been cleaned

The intra-campground road was rough

No shade and no grass or trees

Fireworks going off until midnight

Every 15 – 20 minutes a STRONG whiff of sewage would waft into the trailer

Then, trouble with the neighbors, who seem to be permanent residents, started. Despite going the requisite 5 mph speed limit, four of the locals decided to give our host a profanity-laced reprimand for allegedly going too fast!

Just to make sure there were no issues, they went to the office. They did say that camp employees were all very nice, and when they decided not to stay for their entire reservation, the campground refunded the money and said they would check into the women who harassed them.

But that lead them to figure out tips for how not to repeat the experience in the future.

How you read reviews affects how to choose a campground

While our hosts had looked at reviews before booking, they learned they did not pay close attention to certain clues. After leaving they started pulling up all the 1-star reviews. These perfectly described the experience our hosts had.

What they learned is that even though a campground might have WAY more 4- and 5-star reviews, you need to also pay attention to the minority of negative reviews. You should also examine the positive reviews for patterns as well.

Now, it’s true that it will be difficult if not impossible for any place to always get all perfect reviews. However, when evaluating reviews of campgrounds, or anything for that matter, context matters.

Check out the campground reviews and if these scenarios apply, look more closely:

The negative reviews contain a common theme regarding what the problem(s) were.

The negative reviews all started at a certain date, which can indicate a change in management and/or campground conditions.

Is there a pattern to the positive reviews? Our hosts determined that most of the 5-star reviews for this campground were coming from its permanent residents.

They also go into how photos and even videos can be deceiving.

In the end, the owners of this campground were so nice, Frank and Tori did not share the park’s name (although they gave you plenty of clues if you are traveling to the area of how to avoid it).

That’s OK. They gave us a lot to consider when booking a campground you have not seen before. That, to me, makes this video worthwhile.

In three years of RVing, this is the only campground that was bad enough for the couple to leave.

How about you? Have you ever been so disappointed in a campground that you chose to just cut your losses and leave? Let us know about it in the comments below.

##RVDT2128