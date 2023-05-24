Hammocks at campsites; do you bring one RVing?

Lately, we’ve seen more and more hammocks in the places where we RV. It’s made us wonder what first prompted this invention, and why the popularity of hammocks still endures today. The history of hammocks is a fascinating story!

Origins

Ancient Greeks are thought to have first used hanging beds for guests who attended their lavish (and often lengthy) banquets or symposia.

It took centuries before the hanging beds next made their appearance, this time, in Central America. The Taino Indians are thought to be among the first peoples to use the word, “hamaca.” They fashioned a net made from woven plant fibers and bark. The net was then suspended between trees and used for sleeping.

In the 15th and 16th centuries, Spanish explorers saw the benefits of hammocks and quickly adopted them for use on their ships. Hammocks proved to be a perfect solution for sailors because they could be put up and taken down quickly, didn’t take up much space, and worked well in the unstable environment of a ship.

Over time, the design of the hammock evolved. It became a popular piece of furniture in the Americas, especially in the countries of Brazil and Mexico. In fact, some 18th century hospitals used hammocks as beds for their recovering patients.

Hammocks soon became associated with relaxation and leisure. In the 19th century, hammocks began to appear in gardens and other outdoor spaces where they were used for relaxation, resting, and simply enjoying the outdoors.

Today, the hammock remains very popular. Now they can be outfitted with rain tarps, mosquito netting, and more! We’ve seen hammocks in parks, beaches, and campgrounds all across the country.

But why?

Why sleep in a suspended bed in the first place? Turns out, Central America’s indigenous people most likely used hammocks to keep themselves off the ground for very good reasons—life-saving reasons. The suspended beds kept the Taino Indians well above the ground, therefore avoiding dangerous ground-dwelling predators and crawling insects. Fires were sometimes made below the hammocks to provide greater protection from predators, and these fires also helped to provide warmth for the hammock sleeper.

Today

Hammocks are popular all over the world today. The modern hammock has come a long way from its original design and is available in a variety of materials and styles.

Hammocks offer a suspended, cradling sensation that can help ease tension and provide relaxation. Today’s hammocks are also versatile, highly portable, and easy to set up, making them popular for outdoor enthusiasts like RVers. But be forewarned! It’s a good idea to ask permission before fastening your hammock between trees. When you get the “OK,” kick back and relax!

If you (like me) worry about causing the next YouTube sensation for “hilarious attempts at getting into a hammock,” you can check out this video for helpful directions.

Want your own hammock? Here are tons of options (and most are affordable).

