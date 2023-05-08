A contractor’s RV advice for maintaining your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs (one of our readers’ all-time FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) used to be a contractor. He says when it comes to looking at RVs he just can’t turn his contractor’s brain off. So in the video below he shares some practical RV advice from a contractor’s perspective.

Remember, these videos do not depict the views of our staff or RVtravel.com. Take everything in these videos with a grain of salt and make sure to consult a professional.

RV advice from a contractor:

Jared starts the video by looking at the RV’s electrical components. That’s because with all the moving and jarring around an RV does, things can shake loose and that can lead to big problems. Be sure to watch the video as Jared shows how to check and tighten your electrical connections in order to avoid possible issues. Some of these issues, such as fires, are potentially dangerous, but Jared says a little preventive maintenance can help you avoid them.

Jared then looks at the topic of the potential damage water can cause and the importance of properly sealing your RV. In fact, it’s a good idea to have multiple layers of RV seals to protect against water damage and leaks. Watch the video for details.

Tips for using EternaBond tape on your roof are next. This tape can be a good help on roofs, but you must be sure to get the proper tape for your particular roof. Jared says that prep work is key to success when using EternaBond tape. Fail to do the prep work, it’s just not going to work. You also must get full compression on the tape. Jared shows how in the video.

Cleaning the copper connections on your RV’s plugs can go a long way toward protecting the cords. If you have ever seen melted RV power cords, Jared says taking the time to properly clean and maintain the copper might have prevented this. Jared shows how to remove the buildup and oxidation in order to achieve a good connection.

Jared’s last tip is about directing water flow off the RVs roof in order to prevent standing water and buildup. Jared shows how to add extra protection where the roof and walls meet.

Check out the invaluable video below for details on all of these tips.

