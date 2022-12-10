Why you SHOULD NOT use EternaBond to tape your RV roof!

0 ( 0 )

My wife and I manage several RV-related Facebook groups and belong to several others. Join us as we sit down to discuss a recent post highlighting the trend of covering all your RV roof seams with EternaBond tape.

Is this a good or a bad idea? Well, just like politics, folks lean hard one way or the other. While there certainly is a time and place for using EternaBond® tape (e.g., to use it as a patch), I have multiple reasons why you shouldn’t use it to cover all the seams on your RV roof.

Watch the video below to see my reaction when someone tapes their roof seams with EternaBond.

Reasons why you SHOULDN’T use EternaBond tape

The plastics on your roof get sun/weather-damaged over time and become brittle. Should you need to remove anything from your roof (such as a broken vent or a cracked skylight, or you want to do a TV antenna upgrade), you won’t be able to remove the EternaBond tape without damaging the roof membrane.

The plastic membrane in the tape will get sun damaged, just like all the plastics on your roof. That tape was not designed to be flexible to give and flex with the unit. Eventually, the tape will shrink up and cause the membrane to curl, creating toothpick-sized gaps which will allow water through and cause damage.

Nothing beats maintenance

At the end of the day, a maintenance-free RV just doesn’t exist. Sealants aren’t permanent. Nothing beats maintenance. It needs to be kept clean and touch up the sealants as necessary. You can get a roof coating, which will cover the roof membrane and sealants, but even then, it needs to be cleaned and routinely checked to see if there are any cracks or separations in the coating.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

