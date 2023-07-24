Easy and inexpensive RV tank sensors upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis, of All About RVs (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels), is not a big fan of RV tank sensors, but he gets so many questions about them and sees internet threads constantly with questions that he thought he would address the topic.

Like many of us, Jared is not a fan because tank sensors are often wildly inaccurate. I know that mine are, to the degree of rendering them useless.

Even when they are working, the RV tank sensor lights that come standard in most RVs don’t give you precise information. Jared shows an example where the tank level could be anywhere from one-third to one-half full.

Jared has an easier solution that he says will provide far more accurate results: a wireless tank sensor called the Mopeka Pro.

Jared is using the Mopeka Pro for water tanks, which works for fresh or gray water tanks. However, know that you can also get one for your propane tanks. Judging from the consumer comments on Amazon, most people who bought these are as enthusiastic about the product as Jared is.

While the product is not recommended for black tanks, Jared does know of people who have used it for this purpose with success.

So how does it work? The small, round Mopeka Pro disc is magnetized and simply attaches to the bottom of your propane tank. For gray or fresh water tanks, the Mopeka comes with easy mounting accessories that stick the sensor to the bottom of the tank. It uses sonar to detect the amount of material in the tank and you read it via an app on your phone.

Watch the video as Jared shows just how easy it is to install and use the Mopeka Pro. No more guessing how much fresh water or propane you have, or how full your gray tank is getting!

