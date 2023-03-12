Failed RV gear and what to use instead

By Cheri Sicard

As RVers, we use a lot of gear. And no matter how much RV gear we own, there is always a lot more available.

In the useful video below, the team from All About RVs (one of our readers’ favorite RV You Tube channels) put together a list of all the gear they bought that broke or otherwise failed them over the years, as well as what they now use instead.

Here’s what’s on the failed RV gear list:

Camco wheel chocks: these are thin yellow plastic chocks (I have some and in my opinion, they work OK depending on what surface you are on). Jared says they are so lightweight they can blow away, and you can even drive over them (they drove over one accidentally and it was crushed). He now uses a far more solid wheel chock.

Camco wheel chocks: these are thin yellow plastic chocks (I have some and in my opinion, they work OK depending on what surface you are on). Jared says they are so lightweight they can blow away, and you can even drive over them (they drove over one accidentally and it was crushed). He now uses a far more solid wheel chock.

Water pressure regulator: Jared says this item is only a half-fail as he continues to use it, but the gauge on the regulators regularly break. But even if the gauge does not display properly, the regulator continues to function. Check the video for details.

Water pressure regulator: Jared says this item is only a half-fail as he continues to use it, but the gauge on the regulators regularly break. But even if the gauge does not display properly, the regulator continues to function. Check the video for details.

Sewer hose support: Their original brand continually broke and blew over in the wind. They now use the more robust Stink Slink.

Sewer hose support: Their original brand continually broke and blew over in the wind. They now use the more robust Stink Slink.

RV drain hose: The team upgraded to the Rhino hose because it seems to hold its shape and hold up better overall than the flimsier hose they used to have. Of course, any hose that continually sits out in the sun and the elements will eventually get brittle and break.

RV drain hose: The team upgraded to the Rhino hose because it seems to hold its shape and hold up better overall than the flimsier hose they used to have. Of course, any hose that continually sits out in the sun and the elements will eventually get brittle and break.

Drinking water hose: Their old white Walmart drinking water hoses were continually leaking at the fittings, necessitating repairs or replacements. Instead, they switched to Zero-G and Flexzilla hoses and have had no further issues.

Drinking water hose: Their old white Walmart drinking water hoses were continually leaking at the fittings, necessitating repairs or replacements. Instead, they switched to Zero-G and Flexzilla hoses and have had no further issues.

Tank Check propane sensor: This is a small gauge that you put on the outside of the bottom of the propane tank. Jared had an older system and it did not function well, especially in cold weather. They have supposedly improved, so he said he would give this one another chance but has not yet checked it out.

Tank Check propane sensor: This is a small gauge that you put on the outside of the bottom of the propane tank. Jared had an older system and it did not function well, especially in cold weather. They have supposedly improved, so he said he would give this one another chance but has not yet checked it out.

Propane pressure regulator: In the past, they had a regulator that leaked and another that did not send enough fuel through the system. They switched to a regulator with a higher BTU rating and ended all issues.

Propane pressure regulator: In the past, they had a regulator that leaked and another that did not send enough fuel through the system. They switched to a regulator with a higher BTU rating and ended all issues.

RV leveler: This leveling system's app is no longer available, rendering it obsolete. Instead, they use the LevelMatePRO.

RV leveler: This leveling system's app is no longer available, rendering it obsolete. Instead, they use the LevelMatePRO.

EMS surge protector: They had an issue with this surge protector that was hardwired onto the RV. Jared is still trying to figure out why it did not shut down and let power through when it shouldn't have. But they now have a better solution from Power Watchdog, both hardwired and plug-ins, that will actually protect their electrical system.

