Hot Rod RV: Incredible vintage trailers on the move!

By Cheri Sicard

If you love vintage trailers and if you love vintage hot rods, have I got a video for you! In Hot Rod RV you can sit back, relax, and watch a virtual parade of vintage trailers, all towed by equally impressive vintage hot rods!

This isn’t a how-to video. And it’s not touting anything in particular. It’s just pure vintage RV and vintage hot rod eye candy set to a bluesy rocking soundtrack. Over 10 full minutes of eye candy compiled by the team of MyHotRodTV.

Some are restored classics, others are creative custom builds. This was obviously filmed at a vintage car and RV show, so most of the rigs are in top shape. Well, most of them anyway. A few are not so far along in their restoration journeys but are nonetheless interesting.

What a delight it is to look at all these vintage rigs, one after another, in all their Technicolor-esque glory. Sometimes we even get to peek inside at the restored masterpieces.

There are vintage travel trailers, vintage teardrops, even vintage conversions like a tricked-out converted horse trailer.

It’s hard to judge whether the RVs or the hot rod tow vehicles steal this virtual vintage auto show. Watch the video, judge for yourself, and let us know your favorite. If you can pick just one, that is!

##RVDT2021