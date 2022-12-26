RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 26, 2022

Issue 2021

Today’s thought

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Candy Cane Day! Oh, and happy Boxing Day!

On this day in history: 1963 – The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “I Saw Her Standing There” are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.

Tip of the Day

Handy tricks for using plastic wrap while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Plastic wrap can be frustrating to work with, so I’d decided to save space and aggravation by removing it from our RV. Then I remembered all the unusual ways that it comes in handy, and I pushed the box back into the RV kitchen drawer. Here’s hoping some of these tips and hacks will convince you to use plastic wrap while RVing, too.

Keep the RV fridge clean

I love this hack! Begin with clean refrigerator glass shelves. Cut plastic wrap a bit longer than the length of the fridge shelf and then apply the wrap. Smooth the surface and tuck the extra wrap under the shelf. If a spill occurs, simply remove and replace the plastic wrap. (Hint: This tip also works with RV shelves. I place cling wrap directly on the shelving and follow up by adding a “grippy” shelf liner.)

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I winterized the RV and it still froze. Why?

Dear Dave,

I recently incorporated a temperature controlled 100w ceramic heater lamp, designed for a fish tank, into my water closet, hopefully to keep the manifold and other nearby exposed lines from freeze damage. I always blow the lines and then pump antifreeze thru all of the faucets via the winterize setting in the manifold. But that apparently wasn’t enough for the manifold in the Big Freeze we had here in 2021. In addition, my 5th wheel has an underbelly and I’m thinking of cutting a strategically placed hatch to install another heater of the same capacity while it sits in storage during the winter months. Any thoughts? I have to wonder why underbelly heaters are not built-in. This coming storm will be its first real test. —Ray, 2015 Jayco FLQS 339

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Cool Tools: Kill A Watt measures watt/amp draw

Every Wednesday (except this Wednesday!) we meet for a livestream called Talkin' RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call "cool tools." These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you.

Here’s a clip of one of our latest videos where we discuss the Kill A Watt EZ Electricity Usage Monitor.

Learn more about this “cool tool”

Video of the day

Hot Rod RV: Incredible vintage trailers on the move!

If you love vintage trailers and if you love vintage hot rods, have I got a video for you! In Hot Rod RV you can sit back, relax, and watch a virtual parade of vintage trailers, all towed by equally impressive vintage hot rods!

Click here to watch

This road-trip road should be number one on your bucket list

By Chris Epting

If there is a bucket list for roads, Highway 1 on the California coast must certainly place near the top of the list, if not at the number one slot. Sometimes, those of us living in California tend to take it for granted. After all, there are far more quick and efficient routes when traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco. But there is not another one that even approaches its grandeur and jaw-dropping beauty. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you plan on visiting a U.S. National Park in 2023?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Water pressure regulator tips

Water pressure varies from campground to campground. Some have in excess of one hundred pounds per square inch pressure. Modern rigs are designed for less than fifty. If you do not use a water pressure regulator, you could rupture an interior water hose. Believe me, you do not want to clean up after that, not to mention the expense of a very difficult repair. Most folks don’t know the difference between pressure and flow, but you should.

“Flow” is a measure of volume of water delivered in a period of time, usually measured in gallons per minute, or gpm. The poor shower is caused by low flow, as are most other RV water supply problems. “Pressure” is a measure of the force of the water, and it is measured when no water is flowing (“static” pressure). It is measured in pounds of pressure per square inch, or psi. RV plumbing systems in an RV fresh water system are generally tested to a pressure of 100 to 125 pounds per square inch (psi), but to prevent warranty problems, RV manufacturers may recommend only 40-50 psi. Unfortunately, this may not provide the shower you’re looking for. Most house plumbing operates at about 60 psi, and this can be adequate for RVs, too.

The cheaper pressure regulators are really water flow restrictors, and you will notice the restriction when you have to dance around under the shower to get wet. The best way to go is with an adjustable water pressure regulator with a pressure gauge so you know what water pressure is entering your rig. There will be an adjusting screw to raise or lower the pressure. I set ours between 45 and 50 pounds psi. Get one of these, available at RV parts stores or on-line. You’ll be glad you did. —From “So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

oldest.org

Explore the categories on this website and you’ll have tons of fun! Learn about the oldest restaurants in America, the oldest racetracks in America, the oldest royal tiaras of the British Empire (yes, really!), and pretty much anything else you can think of. Click on the categories across the top to explore.

Recipe of the Day

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Chicken

by Renee Klevenhagen from Midland, NC

Pimento cheese is a Southern staple. Stuff it inside a chicken breast and you have a delicious and easy stuffed chicken recipe. Cut into the juicy and tender chicken, and the cheesy center oozes out. We love the crunchy Panko outer layer. So much yumminess!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know that Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park has a VIP campground? Does that sound unfair to the rest of us? It shouldn’t. The “VIP” label refers to “Volunteers in Parks”. The campground is a hidden gem used by volunteer individuals and groups of the national park.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella is nine years old and enjoys traveling and camping with us. She’s been out west to South Dakota, all through our home state of Virginia, West Virginia and the Carolinas. She loves to hike in the mountains, and explore lakes and the ocean. She recently got to visit New England, and loved Acadia NP in Maine.” —Bill Alberts

Leave here with a laugh

