Save your back: How to load an e-bike without lifting it

By Cheri Sicard

E-bikes are a popular RV accessory for a lot of RVers. They provide exercise and short-distance transportation. But their weight is their downside—especially when you need to get the bike into your truck or trailer. The video below from Paul and Paula, a YouTube channel specializing in e-bikes, demonstrates how to load an e-bike into a vehicle without lifting it!

In the video, Paul demonstrates loading a 65-pound e-bike into an SUV.

How? A portable pet ramp used to get dogs in and out of the truck and a 50-gallon Sterilite storage bin play integral parts in the task.

To begin, Paul folds up the e-bike and uses a bungee cord to keep it folded so he can roll it into the storage bin. Next, he simply pulls and slides the bin into the vehicle. Smart!

To unload it, just reverse the process. Quick, easy, and no back strain!

RELATED

##RVT1125