Saturday, October 7, 2023

Reader Polls

Have you ever spent the night in your RV in a free casino parking lot?

By RV Travel
Many casinos across the United States offer free overnight parking. Some even have RV resorts and campgrounds on-site, while others offer just the bare minimum. Have you ever spent the night in your RV in a free casino lot?

If you’re stopping at a casino or are a casino camping newbie, check out these books:

American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games as well as RV, hotel and restaurant information.

Casino Camping: Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information, particularly for RVers.

