Make from scratch flaky stovetop biscuits: No oven required!

By Cheri Sicard

Ask RV cooks what their least favorite part of their RV kitchen is and many will tell you it’s the oven. Hot spot, cold spots, scorched food on the bottom while the rest remains uncooked. RV ovens leave a lot to be desired. But what if I told you that you could make fluffy stovetop biscuits, the perfect accompaniment to a homemade breakfast or dinner, without ever having to turn on an oven? You can, and the video below shows you how.

In his recipe, Ken Click uses a nonstick skillet with a lid. But I know from experience, you could also use a well-greased cast-iron skillet and lid.

Be sure to watch the video to see how it all comes together, but here is what you will need:

Self-rising flour

Butter

1/3 cup whole milk

Salt

Ken serves his fluffy, flaky stovetop biscuits with homemade honey butter, which he also shows you how to make. Yum!

While he cooks, Ken imparts cooking tips and wisdom. For instance, for the best biscuits possible, you are looking for a dough that is very sticky, to the point where you are just barely able to handle it.

These are simple to make. You don’t even need a rolling pin. But you do want to mix and fold like Ken demonstrates. A piece of waxed paper on your counter keeps the process neat and easy to clean up afterward.

When it comes to cutting out the biscuits, Ken uses a biscuit cutter. However, there is no reason for an RVer to tote along this extra kitchen tool. The top of a glass can do the job equally as well.

Who knew you could have fresh, hot, made-from-scratch biscuits without ever turning on an oven!

