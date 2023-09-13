How to mount RV solar panels without drilling!

In the video below, Brian from RV with Tito DIY (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) [126K subscribers, 19M views] shows how to mount large solar panels to your RV without the need to drill holes in it!

Be sure to watch the video to see how it is all done.

Brian begins by cleaning the roof well and creating the mounting hardware that he will use.

As Brian is mounting his RV solar panels to the roof of a large Class A motorhome, he wanted to use large solar panels that would take up space and provide lots of energy. He sourced some used panels that set him back $175 for a 435-watt panel (plus shipping), and he bought four of the panels. This will give him a whopping 1,740 watts of solar power.

Before connecting the panels, Brian uses this multimeter to test them and make sure everything is working properly. Watch the video to learn how.

Next, Brian make a cardboard pattern the size of his solar panels. He uses it on the roof to lay out where the four panels will go. He had to move his antenna too. Depending on the layout of your RV roof, you may or may not need to move other components like Brian did. Brian shows you how to do it along with how to seal everything up watertight.

To mount his panels, Brian uses galvanized metal strut channels he bought at his local home improvement store. He uses these instead of the typical Z-brackets because they give you far more flexibility. The strut channels also improved the panels’ weight distribution, and increased the surface used to secure the solar panels to the RV’s roof.

Instead of drilling into his RV’s roof, which would not have worked with the type of roof he has, Brian uses heavy-duty 3-M VHB tape to secure the strut channels to the RV’s roof.

Of course, he measures twice before attaching anything. You should too. The video will show you step-by-step how to mount the hardware so it stays put, then mount your solar panels to it.

If you have any doubt this system will hold up, Brian did a follow-up video almost a year later after traveling from Alaska to Mexico. Be sure to check it out here.

##RVDT2209