Sunday, May 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Professional Tips: How to wash and wax an RV plus detail tips

By Video Editor
0
how to wash and wax an RV

By Cheri Sicard
In today’s video, Andrew Steele from RVing with Andrew Steele is going to show us how to wash and wax an RV plus share some professional RV detailing tips.

Andrew not only shows you all the products he uses to keep his clients’ multi-million dollar bus RVs looking new, but he also shows you his entire process of how he uses them and what to do.

What’s involved in how to wash and wax an RV like Andrew:

  • A quick rinse with deionized water
  • Apply degreaser to the wheels
  • Use a foam cannon to apply soap and loosen the debris before scrubbing
  • Lambswool wash mitts on a pole scrub the upper part of the RV clean
  • Microfiber wash mitts do the rest of the job

Of course, Andrew does this for a living. He has an enormous amount of products and equipment. And he has tried just about everything on the market. So one of the most useful parts of the video is that he shares the ones he thinks are most important and why they have worked so well.

I also liked that he was conscious of cost versus quality. And he includes some tips that will be more practical for home consumers as opposed to professionals.

When it comes to detailing, Andrew covers his favorite tire dressings, buffing tools and polishing products. He even has a special product to remove bugs.

Using Andrew’s tips will result in a pristine RV at the end.

Here are the products he uses:

##RVDT2121

Previous article
Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE