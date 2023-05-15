Professional Tips: How to wash and wax an RV plus detail tips

By Cheri Sicard

In today’s video, Andrew Steele from RVing with Andrew Steele is going to show us how to wash and wax an RV plus share some professional RV detailing tips.

Andrew not only shows you all the products he uses to keep his clients’ multi-million dollar bus RVs looking new, but he also shows you his entire process of how he uses them and what to do.

What’s involved in how to wash and wax an RV like Andrew:

A quick rinse with deionized water

Apply degreaser to the wheels

Use a foam cannon to apply soap and loosen the debris before scrubbing

Lambswool wash mitts on a pole scrub the upper part of the RV clean

Microfiber wash mitts do the rest of the job

Of course, Andrew does this for a living. He has an enormous amount of products and equipment. And he has tried just about everything on the market. So one of the most useful parts of the video is that he shares the ones he thinks are most important and why they have worked so well.

I also liked that he was conscious of cost versus quality. And he includes some tips that will be more practical for home consumers as opposed to professionals.

When it comes to detailing, Andrew covers his favorite tire dressings, buffing tools and polishing products. He even has a special product to remove bugs.

Using Andrew’s tips will result in a pristine RV at the end.

Here are the products he uses:

