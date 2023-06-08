12 easy RV cleaning tricks with everyday products

There are many ways to clean an RV and many products to do so. Here are 12 easy cleaning tips with everyday household products that you probably already have on hand.

Unfog the headlights

Are your car’s or RV’s headlights foggy? There are labor-intensive kits that require sanding and polishing in several steps, but try these two easy ideas first:

Using paste toothpaste, rub the surface and wipe off all that grime!

Bug spray or light oil on the lenses can make them temporarily clear again. Before trying the bug spray, sample on a small area to make sure it will not pit the lenses or be too strong.

Remove bumper stickers or those sticky state/county park decals

Try WD-40. Spray on the sticker, let it soak in, and peel off.

Goof Off also loosens the stickers and makes them easier to remove.

Squeegee off pet hair

Spray fabric or carpet lightly with water and then run a squeegee over it. The pet hair lifts off easily.

Clean the dashboard

Are towels just spreading lint and dust around? Use a coffee filter!

Try a small amount of olive oil for a lasting shine.

Dust the vents

Use a foam paintbrush or regular paintbrush to dust the vents.

Dry the windows

To avoid streaking, use the tried and true method of wiping dry with newspaper after spraying with your favorite solution. It worked 50 years ago and it still works now!

Banish carpet and upholstery stains

Fill a spray bottle with 1/3 hydrogen peroxide and 2/3 water. Spray the stain and wait 30 minutes. Wipe it right off!

Get rid of tile floor scuff marks

Lightly rub scuff marks on tile floors with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. This is particularly good where slides may have rubbed.

Stifle the smell

To rid the upholstery and carpet of lingering smells, try a fine dusting of baking soda, leave for a few hours and vacuum up.

Test all of these suggestions in a small area first for durability and colorfastness before doing a large area.

