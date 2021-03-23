Cleaning RV air vents: A simple, important task to breathe easy

By Gail Marsh

I don’t know about you, but I rarely look up when I’m inside our RV. That changed a few days ago. I happened to be contemplating very deep thoughts (read: relaxing) on the sofa when I noticed the intake air vent above me. Hmm … it looked dusty. Really dusty! “Is there a way to clean that?” I wondered. Because the vent was too high to reach, I went back to the bathroom where I could easily reach the vent. Wow! This one was dusty, too!

Taking apart the air vent

Not wanting to break anything, I gingerly fingered all around the air vent. Giving a gentle pull, the vent assembly easily came down. It looked like this:

I suppose I could have washed the entire vent cover assembly, but I wanted to make sure that the foam filter got clean. So, I removed the bracket that holds the filter. The bracket is held in place by tension. I gently pushed the side brackets back as I pulled up on the top brackets and – voila! – the foam filter was free. Not only did the filter hold a lot of dust particles, but it also had a fair amount of sawdust!

I proceeded to wash the filter in warm water and Dawn dish soap. A swish-swish was all it took, and the filter was clean! (How did I know? I could see through it!) I blotted the foam between towels to dry. Then I quickly washed the plastic vent cover, too. I reassembled the unit and gently pushed it back into place.

After cleaning all the intake air vents, I felt much better. The air conditioner seemed to breathe a happy sigh of relief, as well. That’s a very deep thought. I should probably contemplate that…

