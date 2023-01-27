Friday, January 27, 2023

RV cargo weight NOT to exceed 1,550 lbs.? WHAT? Are they kidding?!

By Video Editor
0
Ridiculous RV cargo weight limit in new 5th wheel

By Cheri Sicard
Joshua from Gander Flight discovered something absolutely unacceptable and something that anyone considering this particular rig needs to be aware of. And you should definitely check out any rig for this… It’s the RV cargo weight maximum.

In a new YouTube feature known as “shorts” (which, just as they sound, are short video clips), Joshua takes a look at the HUGE and impressive cargo carrying space on a new Grand Design Solitude 5th wheel. There is a TON of cargo carrying room!

BUT (and this BUT is so big you might as well name it Kim Kardashian), this RV comes with a warning that this enormous storage space can only carry a maximum of 1,550 pounds!

Pretty much everyone driving around in this rig is likely driving around with too much weight.

As Joshua says, this is unacceptable. With this much storage space, this RV needs a third axle. The RV cargo weight is simply FAR too low for the amount of space provided.

Take a quick look, especially if you are considering a Grand Design Solitude. I don’t know what this manufacturer was thinking!

Watch the super short video below and see if you don’t agree.

After you watch make sure you read Dave Solberg’s article today about towing capacities. Yikes!

