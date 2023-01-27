RVers discuss exterior RV lights: On or off?

We joined the campfire discussion a bit late this week, but it was easy to tell what folks were discussing: exterior RV lights.

“No one told me,” Janet complained. “It’s not listed in the campground rules or on signs around the camp either. How was I to know?”

Bob shook his head. “It’s common sense! When you go to bed you turn out the lights. ALL the lights. That includes outside RV lights. People are trying to sleep!”

Only the fire’s occasional snap and pop sounded in the uncomfortable silence that followed.

Unwritten rule?

I could empathize with Janet. For folks new to RVing, there’s an excitement and real joy at seeing your rig all lit up at night. Today’s RVs feature a host of different lighting, too. Cap lights, side panel lighting, awning lights, and even under-the-coach lighting. Not to mention porch lights, spotlights, lighted steps, and more. A fully lit RV might well act as a beacon for campers miles away! It’s quite a sight!

Common sense

I also knew where Bob was coming from because we’ve experienced “trying to sleep” as well. It seems counterintuitive to close your windows and shut out the wonderfully cool nighttime breezes. But if your neighboring RVer has their outside lights shining directly into your bedroom window, your choices are limited. We’ve tried to keep the window open and simply pull down the black-out shade. The breeze pushes the shade aside intermittently and the light glares in anyway. We’ve also tried sleep masks. They made sleep more difficult than the lights!

There oughta’ be a law

There needs to be a way for newbie RVers to learn the “Lights Out” rule. Perhaps campgrounds could help. Quiet times are generally listed on their campground rules list. Why not add “exterior RV lights” to the quiet time expectation? Something like: “Quiet time and exterior RV lights out at 11″?

But wait!

“I take the dogs out when it’s dark,” Jenn said. “I need light to see where I’m going.”

“Yeah,” Nathan agreed. “What if I’m still finishing up my work clothes in the campground’s laundry room? I need to see where I’m going, too.”

Bob argued, “Use a flashlight! A headlamp! Anything except those dang rig lights!” Clearly, Bob needed rest.

“I use my RV’s outside lights for safety,” Joyce quietly explained. “I travel alone. The outside lights help me feel safe.”

This discussion highlights the opposing “rights” of two groups of campers. Jenn and Nathan feel they have a right to safely move around outside in the dark and Joyce wants to feel safe. Bob thinks he has a right to a good night’s sleep.

What do you think? Is compromise possible? Let us know in the comments below.

