Friday, January 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

RVers discuss exterior RV lights: On or off?

By Gail Marsh
1
Bright exterior RV lights
Photo credit: Tony Barthel. These super bright green lights were on at midnight.

We joined the campfire discussion a bit late this week, but it was easy to tell what folks were discussing: exterior RV lights.

“No one told me,” Janet complained. “It’s not listed in the campground rules or on signs around the camp either. How was I to know?”

Bob shook his head. “It’s common sense! When you go to bed you turn out the lights. ALL the lights. That includes outside RV lights. People are trying to sleep!”

Only the fire’s occasional snap and pop sounded in the uncomfortable silence that followed.

Unwritten rule?

I could empathize with Janet. For folks new to RVing, there’s an excitement and real joy at seeing your rig all lit up at night. Today’s RVs feature a host of different lighting, too. Cap lights, side panel lighting, awning lights, and even under-the-coach lighting. Not to mention porch lights, spotlights, lighted steps, and more. A fully lit RV might well act as a beacon for campers miles away! It’s quite a sight!

Common sense

I also knew where Bob was coming from because we’ve experienced “trying to sleep” as well. It seems counterintuitive to close your windows and shut out the wonderfully cool nighttime breezes. But if your neighboring RVer has their outside lights shining directly into your bedroom window, your choices are limited. We’ve tried to keep the window open and simply pull down the black-out shade. The breeze pushes the shade aside intermittently and the light glares in anyway. We’ve also tried sleep masks. They made sleep more difficult than the lights!

There oughta’ be a law

There needs to be a way for newbie RVers to learn the “Lights Out” rule. Perhaps campgrounds could help. Quiet times are generally listed on their campground rules list. Why not add “exterior RV lights” to the quiet time expectation? Something like: “Quiet time and exterior RV lights out at 11″?

But wait!

“I take the dogs out when it’s dark,” Jenn said. “I need light to see where I’m going.”

“Yeah,” Nathan agreed. “What if I’m still finishing up my work clothes in the campground’s laundry room? I need to see where I’m going, too.”

Bob argued, “Use a flashlight! A headlamp! Anything except those dang rig lights!” Clearly, Bob needed rest.

“I use my RV’s outside lights for safety,” Joyce quietly explained. “I travel alone. The outside lights help me feel safe.”

This discussion highlights the opposing “rights” of two groups of campers. Jenn and Nathan feel they have a right to safely move around outside in the dark and Joyce wants to feel safe. Bob thinks he has a right to a good night’s sleep.

What do you think? Is compromise possible? Let us know in the comments below.

Previous “Around the Campfire”

##RVT1089

Advertisement/Affiliate

If you value what you learn from RVtravel.com, would you please consider becoming a voluntary subscriber by pledging your support? Every contribution, no matter how modest, helps us serve you better. Thank youLearn more here.

Facebook Groups you might like
RVing with Dogs
RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RVing Over 70
. . . and the official RVtravel.com Facebook page

Tired of loud heavy smelly “Portable” gas generators?
Stop lifting that heavy generator and messing around refilling gas or propane tanks.  CarGenerator is 11 pounds and has zero extra maintenance hassles. Just start your engine and you’ve got 1000 watts of power any time day or night. Learn more.

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
RV cargo weight NOT to exceed 1,550 lbs.? WHAT? Are they kidding?!
Next article
RVtravel.com’s BEST RV YouTube channels awards

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Camper Jack
10 minutes ago

Personally, I find the underbelly lights acceptable. Obviously, as I use them myself. But they don’t shine in anyone’s eyes or in their windows. Now, for those saying “I’m walking the dog”, or “coming back from the laundry”? That’s fine, leave a light on. Just remember to turn it off when you go in.

In our case, we’re out here in Quartzsite and I even have the under lights off! There are PLENTY of rigs that aren’t doing that, lights blazing away. For us, it’s part power-management, and part “I want to see the stars!”. I’m taking a flashlight to walk the dog, but if I really needed to, I wouldn’t feel bad turning a light on.

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.