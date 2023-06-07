RV DIY Project: Tow vehicle water storage for boondocking

By Cheri Sicard

If you are a boondocker, you know that having enough water along can be a challenge.

Tony and Tina from TNT RVing are about to upgrade their water storage system for boondocking in the video below.

The couple used to travel with a bunch of filled 5- and 6-gallon water containers, but this year they wanted to make life easier. Either way, it still comes down to tow vehicle water storage, but in a far more efficient way.

What did they do? They installed a 65-gallon water tank in the front part of their pickup truck’s bed.

Tony found a company called Class A Customs that makes water tanks. He sent them his preferred dimensions and they recommended tanks that would accommodate them. The cost of such a tank? $189 delivered.

Be sure to watch the video as Tony shows how he accomplished this DIY project so that he could fill his RV’s fresh water tank from the extra tank in the tow vehicle.

What else did he need besides the tank?

Pentair Shurflo water pump

Two hoses: A blue water hose and a white drinking water hose

Various fittings—check out the video for details

Teflon plumber’s tape

Watch the video for how he put it all together, both the system itself and the secure installation in the truck. The end product was a secure installation and lots of extra water when boondocking off-grid.

One thing they did not mention in the video but should have is the weight of the water and the cargo-carrying capacity of the truck. Water is heavy (approximately 8.34 pounds per gallon). Therefore, before you think about a project like this, be sure your vehicle can handle the extra cargo weight.

