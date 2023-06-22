RV pet care: 7 OTC medicines that are safe for dogs

By Cheri Sicard

There is nothing so heartbreaking as watching a beloved dog suffer when ill. But sometimes, depending on where your travels take you, it might be difficult to get to a vet. In the video below, Dr. Andrew Jones from the Veterinary Secrets YouTube channel shares seven over-the-counter (OTC) medicines that are safe for dogs.

Even if you are close to a vet, trying an OTC medicine first, if the condition isn’t serious, might even save you an expensive trip to the vet.

You probably already have some or all of these over-the-counter human medicines in your medicine cabinet. But who knew they can also help your fur babies? Dr. Jones says dog owners should always keep these on hand.

The Top 7 OTC medicines that are safe for dogs

#1 Chlorhexidine topical flush: This works well for skin infections, wound cleaning, and wound irrigation. This is what Dr. Jones used in practice for surgical antiseptic scrub. It works on animals and humans, and is a good thing to have on hand, especially if you will be out in the wild, as Dr. Jones says it is THE most effective over-the-counter antibacterial. Flushing wounds with chlorhexidine can prevent them from turning into an abscess.

#2 Benadryl: Good for allergic reactions, hives, and itchy skin. The standard dose of Benadryl for dogs, according to Dr. Jones, is 1 milligram per pound of body weight administered 2 to 3 times a day.

#3 Canesten (also known as Clotrimazole): This is an anti-fungal and it is effective for most dogs’ ear infections. Dr. Jones demonstrates how to use it in the video.

#4 Topical 1% hydrocortisone cream: This can help dogs with itchy skin and itchy ears. If your dog has itchy or red skin, try a 1% hydrocortisone cream, applied 2-3 times a day. Dr. Jones says that hydrocortisone works well with Canesten for yeast-type ear infections that are common in dogs.

#5 Polysporin for eyes: This will work for most dog eye infections. This is an antibacterial and most dog infections are bacterial in nature, according to Dr. Jones. One or 2 drops, 4 times a day, for 5 to 7 days usually will clear up eye infections.

#6 Pepcid: This over-the-counter antacid works great for people and for dogs. Dr. Jones says this can be effective for dogs who are vomiting due to gastric reflux. The standard Pepcid dose for dogs is 2.5 milligrams per 10 pounds of body weight, given 2 to 3 times per day.

#7 Aspirin: Dr. Jones says aspirin can be an effective painkiller for dogs; however, there are some specific cautions. If your dog is especially dehydrated, or if they have underlying organ dysfunction such as liver or kidney disease, you will want to avoid using aspirin. Also, do not give aspirin if the dog is on another kind of anti-inflammatory drug. But for short-term use at the appropriate dose: 325 mg uncoated aspirin. The standard dog dose is 325 milligrams per 40 pounds of body weight, given twice a day.

Of course, if your dog is seriously ill or symptoms persist you should get them to a vet. But it’s good to have a backup plan in case that is not possible, and these medicines can help.

Editor’s note: Please consult your trusted veterinarian before trying any of the above on your beloved furry family members. What works well on some pets may not work well on others.

