RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 22, 2023

Issue 2149

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only make them think.” ―Socrates

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Onion Rings Day!

On this day in history: 1942: The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by the U.S. Congress.

Tip of the Day

Using ketchup to clean your RV’s BBQ grill, plus other tips to keep it like new

By Gail Marsh

Everyone loves to use it, but very few of us like to clean it. What is it? A BBQ grill. This trusty workhorse helps RVers enjoy yummy burgers, steaks, and hotdogs all season long. And that’s exactly why we all need some tips, tricks, and hacks to easily clean our RV’s BBQ grill.

Clean grills are good grills

Even a top grill master can have trouble cooking on a dirty gas grill. Excess carbon deposits, burned-on food, and grease buildup all can cause a grill to heat unevenly. And no one wants to taste last night’s grilled fish when they bite into today’s veggie shish kabobs.

Experts advise that grill owners thoroughly clean their propane grills at least twice a year. (Clean even more often if you notice grime building up on your grill grates.) The first cleaning should happen before you grill the first burger of the grilling season. If your grill has spent the winter in the RV’s basement, it might have cobwebs, dust, and even mouse droppings inside. Nobody wants that kind of “seasoning” on their meat, so get it cleaned up!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

It’s 89 out and my RV’s air conditioner only “cools” it to 86. Help!

Dear Dave,

My air conditioner is working and blowing cold air but can’t keep up with outside temperatures. Both compressors seem to be working. I just had the Freon checked and that’s good. We are camping now, and the outside temperature got to 89 and the thermostat in the camper said 86. The unit didn’t turn off all day until about 10:00 at night, when the outside temperature dropped. I’ve also changed filters and cleaned the condenser. Any suggestions? —Tim, 2006 Winnebago Adventurer 37

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Big Buggy travel trailer by Modern Buggy

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Princess Craft RV is here to give us a tour of a unique tiny trailer, the 2024 Big Buggy by Modern Buggy.

The trailer in the video sports an elaborate mountainside scene exterior. I personally kind of like it, but there are lots of other exterior colors and design choices should your taste be more subdued.

The inside appears larger and more roomy than possible in such a small trailer. It’s partly the light-colored décor, but it’s also an unusual floor plan.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

RV pet care: 7 OTC medicines that are safe for dogs

By Cheri Sicard

There is nothing so heartbreaking as watching a beloved dog suffer when ill. But sometimes, depending on where your travels take you, it might be difficult to get to a vet. In the video below, Dr. Andrew Jones from the Veterinary Secrets YouTube channel shares seven over-the-counter (OTC) medicines that are safe for dogs.

Even if you are close to a vet, trying an OTC medicine first, if the condition isn’t serious, might even save you an expensive trip to the vet.

Click here to watch

Life lessons in cleaning toilets. What years as a work camper have taught me…

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I have come to the end of our six-year run as work campers (volunteers) at a regional park in Arizona. I have learned more than I thought possible. It has been wonderful, though sometimes trying and definitely hot. It’s been stinky and dirty at times, but I have learned a whole lot during our time as work campers. … Continue reading this very open and honest account.

Reader poll

Do you own your RV outright or make payments?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

High altitude generator woes

When operating your generator at altitudes above 5,000 feet, it may be necessary to make an adjustment to the automatic choke on the generator engine. Learn how to do this before you need to do it. —From Trailers and Fifth Wheels Made Easy.

On this day last year…

You didn’t miss yesterday’s brand-new Full-Time RVer newsletter, did you? We sure hope not! Read the latest issue here.

Website of the day

Travel Montana Now

There’s a whole lot more to Montana than Yellowstone! Check out this website for other things to do in beautiful Montana.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You’ll never misplace your sunglasses again! And if you do, who cares?! Click here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent say they never get headaches and can’t remember the last time they had one.

• 40 percent love to dance!

• 35 percent have a current fishing license.

Recent poll: Do you like your first name?

Recipe of the Day

Caprese and Shrimp Cocktail Sandwich

by Hidemi Walsh from Plainfield, IN

Hidemi turned shrimp cocktail into one amazing sandwich! I was expecting the cocktail sauce to have a lot of heat, but it did not. There’s some spice, but it adds to the flavor of the sandwich. Avocado and fresh mozzarella added different textures. The basil/olive oil mixture adds the last pop of flavor. This is delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Yesterday’s poll asked you about visiting hot springs and that got us to wondering… How many hot springs are in the United States? According to themanual.com, there are 1,161 known hot springs in the U.S. According to tophotsprings.com, Idaho has 130 hot springs, the most of any state.

*Where’s the “Tower Tree” and what’s so special about it? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Ranger is always up for play, especially when he hears a squeak from his toys. Cricket loves her stuffed monkey. Together with my husband and me, they love to go on adventures and never meet a stranger.” —Julie Lawson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Test the RV park water before you drink it!

How pure is the water at the RV park you just entered? Is it pure enough to drink or full of contaminants? This TDS meter provides an inexpensive and convenient way to instantly check your overall water quality. Don’t risk drinking bad water! Use this hand-held device to check the condition of your water filter, too. Every RVer should have one of these! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Wait… Does the RV industry do the same thing? So is that the problem?!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV Parts and Accessories at Amazon

Just about anything you could want or need for your RV

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.