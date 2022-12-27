RV spare parts you should always carry

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs is back with another terrific video, this time addressing RV spare parts.

We all know we should carry spare parts like spare tires. But Jared says it’s important to keep some other RV spare parts on hand, as well, in order to insure you never get stranded by the side of the road, or stuck somewhere far from home waiting on a spare part to arrive.

Jared prepared a list of the items he feels are most important to keep on hand and why. So what’s on Jared’s RV spare parts list? Let’s explore.

A spare tire – It’s obvious, but you do want to make sure your spare is in useable condition.

Fuses – For 12-volt power inside the RV. No fuse and you could get stuck without a much-needed appliance.

Leaf springs, bearings, shackles, and bolts – These items can prevent you from getting stuck on the side of the road. Jared owns a 5th wheel and these are the items he has seen break and subsequently damage the suspension. You may not need to carry all these things all the time, but if you are headed for parts far and remote, you might want to give yourself some extra insurance and have them on hand, as they may be difficult to find or obtain on your travels.

EternaBond® Tape and Alpha TPO Roof Sealant – These items can help in rain if you develop leaks.

Electric connectors and crimp fittings – These can help if you have to adjust any electrical connections.

Plumbing parts – Within this subcategory, Jared recommends carrying a crimp tool, PEX crimp clamps, PEX fittings, and a SharkBite™ clamp.

Jared has a few other tips and items, so watch the video, make yourself an RV spare parts kit, and be ready for whatever the road throws at you.

*Disclaimer: This video does not necessarily indicate the views of Cheri Sicard or RVtravel.com. Please take all information with a grain of salt and do your own research.

