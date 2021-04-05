RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 5, 2021

Issue 1571

Today’s thought

“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” ―Lucille Ball

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!

On this day in history: 1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Get the 411 on RV extension cords

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

I tell RV owners to try not to use an RV extension cord, but the day will come when you don’t have a choice. Extension cords are convenient when the RV’s power cord is not long enough to reach the power pedestal, but understanding what type of extension cord to use on your RV is important. Get the 411 on RV extension cords here – it’s important information.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Newmar King Aire. Do you want to take a guess at how much this rig costs? C’mon, guess. OK, give up? The base price for this luxurious motorhome starts at just over $1.3 million. Yup, you read that right. Learn more and take a look around here.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Lance 1172 Truck Camper

• 2021 Lance 1475 Travel Trailer

Is this your RV?

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I build my own “SoftStartRV”-type controller for cheap?

Dear Mike,

I know that the SoftStartRV air conditioner controller must do what it says it does. After all, I see all the good product reviews, and really appreciate you diving into it. Even your graphs make it easy for someone like me to understand that it works. But I’ve got to believe there is a cheap way to build one myself. Isn’t it just some capacitors in a box? Will you publish the schematic and parts list so we can build these ourselves for maybe $30 or so? I understand why you may not want to publish this info, but please give us a break and draw out how to build one. —Thomas

Read Mike’s response.

Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Do “still” RV water pumps run deep?

Boondockers and other folks who get away from “city water” connections sometimes complain of a noise when using the RV water system. Sometimes they’re just not used to the additional noise produced by the RV’s water pump; at other times there are problems – most of which are easily cured. Read more.

Reader poll

Should marijuana be legalized nationally for recreational use?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Quick Tip

Maintain your trailer brakes and axles

Don’t forget to service your trailer brakes and axles! Your RV brakes and bearings need to be serviced every year or 3,000 miles at a minimum. While it’s important to follow the service guidelines outlined in your RV’s owner’s manual packet, there are some standard guidelines to keep in mind. RV brakes must be inspected and adjusted annually, every 3,000 miles, or if braking performance is reduced. This can be as simple as adjusting the brakes, but if you have Nev-R-Adjust brakes the service interval may be different.

When the brakes are serviced or inspected and the hubs are removed, have the bearings repacked and new seals installed. All too often I have seen shops fix brakes without replacing axle seals, and this leads to premature seal failure and grease getting into the hub and brake assembly, making a real mess. Don’t save money here – get this done right! During the annual bearing repack and inspection, make sure all the suspension components are in good shape, including axle bolts, shackles, springs, wiring, etc. Replace any components that have wear. Again, this is a safety issue so don’t save money here – get it done right! Also, check for abnormal tire wear. If the tires are in poor condition they should be replaced and the cause of the wear determined.

From Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician

Website of the day

The one thing you must eat in each state

If you’re just going to go out to eat or get takeout once in each state, this is what you should be eating. Warning: Don’t look at this list if you’re hungry!

Recipe of the Day

Mama’s Orange Chicken

by Vickiala Edmonds from Chicago, IL

This orange chicken is sweet, tangy, and bursting with flavor. Vickiala hit it out of the park with these fantastic wings. There is a lot of breading mixture and sauce leftover. You’ll have enough to make a double batch of chicken. Good thing, because you’ll want to make extra. This would be great with chicken tenders, too, or even on shrimp or salmon.

Get the recipe here, and get ready to drool!

Trivia

Snakes top the list of Americans’ fears. A study by Gallup shows that 51 percent of all Americans are afraid of snakes more than anything else. Snakes were followed by public speaking, heights, and claustrophobia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Camping with four dogs is challenging but fun. The smallest, Rowdy, is 18 lbs. and the largest, Zoe, is 27 lbs. They are all rescues and unrelated.” —Betty Dagle

Temperature gun is “essential equipment” for many RVers

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the difference between an amateur thief and a professional thief?

The amateur thief says, “Give me all your money!!” And the professional thief says, “Sign here on the line, please.”

