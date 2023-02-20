Safe towing speed—How fast is too fast for towing?

By Cheri Sicard

What is a safe towing speed? How fast is too fast to tow? The team at Keep Your Daydream wanted to cover this topic for a long time. That’s because they say they frequently get passed by all sorts of RVs, from massive Class A’s to SUVs towing single-axle trailers.

That led them to the question, “Is there a right speed to tow?”

To get the answer they reached out to three RV experts, including JD from Big Truck Big RV, Kenny from Airstream Trippin’, and Eric from TechnoRV.

In the video below, each of these experienced RVers provided their own thoughts and opinions on the need for speed in all kinds of RVs, from towable travel trailers and 5th wheels to motorized RVs.

Besides talking to the experts, the video also gives some great general towing tips, especially about cruise control, trailer brakes, and using the tow/haul feature on your truck.

According to JD from Big Truck Big RV, it depends on what he is towing and why he is towing it. However, he does admit that when he is towing a fifth wheel, his hard and fast top limit is about 67 miles per hour. Any faster than that JD just knows he is going faster than he should be, putting undue wear on tires, and generating more heat than is necessary.

When asked how fast is too fast to tow, Kenny Brooks of Airstream Trippin’ said 70 mph. He keeps his top speed at about 65 mph. When asked why, his simple reply was, “Because I want to arrive alive.”

When it comes to how fast to drive or tow with a large motorhome, Eric from TechnoRV says it comes down to your comfort level and common sense. But he does keep interstate speeds to around 65 mph.

Eric also had truck camper experience. He says the top-heaviness of these vehicles makes them more challenging. His top speed was about 58-60 mph with his truck camper. He says he just did not feel safe or comfortable above that speed.

I have to agree with these experts on top speed, and 65 mph is about where I top out when towing my travel trailer. But I am constantly astounded by the motorhomes, travel trailers and 5th wheels, not to mention semi trucks, that regularly fly by me.

