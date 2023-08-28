Four seasons RVs: Confusion and exposing false R-values

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of folks have a lot of confusion over 4 seasons RVs. One of our readers’ favorite RV vloggers, Josh the RV Nerd, is here to set the record straight. Josh has been fielding a lot of questions on the topic, and he says the public is regularly being misinformed.

Josh says the RV industry throws around terms like “residential” and “4 seasons” haphazardly, which has led to a lot of consumer confusion and misinformation.

Some of this confusion starts with radiant foil insulation. There are two types: a single layer and a double layer that sort of resembles bubble wrap with air in the middle.

Josh says the RV industry is not always honest about this component and he gives an example of a single layer that was supposedly rated R-38.

Josh says it’s not, and he gives documentation in the video description on YouTube that proves it. There are independent sources that evaluate such things. Most shocking, the piece of radiant foil they claimed was an R-38 is, in reality, an R-0.

Who calculated that? Based on what? Josh says while he is not trying to start a war in the RV industry, there are no standards, and these important details and claims are never explained.

So, what is an R-value anyway?

R-value measures how well insulation can prevent the flow of heat into and out of the RV. The higher the R-value, the better the insulation performance.

However, Josh says there is a difference between what an R-value is and what a radiant barrier is. He believes a lot of the RV industry’s exaggerated R ratings are due to people, including those in the RV industry, not understanding that difference.

The radiant barrier is not insulation in the way we typically think of it. This is not to say the single-layer radiant foil doesn’t have value, it just works differently than insulation.

Yes, the single-layer radiant foil is able to reflect up to 97% to 98% of the heat from a source, but it does not work that way over time. Josh gives a great example of a baked potato wrapped in foil. Sure the foil protects the potato, especially at the start of baking, but plenty of heat still gets in and eventually the potato cooks.

Josh says the best way that he can describe the function of single-layer radiant foil is as a “burst exposure resistant.”

Be sure to watch the video as Josh completely busts through the myths the RV industry likes to spread about R ratings. Doing so can help you make more informed decisions when looking at “4 seasons RVs.”

