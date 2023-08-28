Monday, August 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV ReviewsMotorized RV Review
Motorized RV Review

Tour the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A Class A Motorhome

By Cheri Sicard
0
Jayco Alante Class A motorhome

If you are in the market for a family-friendly Class A motorhome, the 2024 Jayco Alante might just fit the bill. In the video below, Gabby, from RVs with Gabby, gives us a first-look tour.

The 2024 model has a steering stabilizer built in. Apparently, steering was an issue some users had with older models, so Jayco did something to fix it.

Also, this is the first time I have seen a motorhome that comes with a CatStrap™ installed. If you don’t know about this invaluable gadget, it helps prevent catalytic converter theft, which has become a big issue for motorhome and truck drivers.

The light-colored design of the interior of the 2024 Jayco Alante gives it an airy. open feel. I kind of like their minimalist aesthetic.

I like how the two front chairs swivel around, and there is a table that can be set up between them. If this motorhome is being used by just two, that’s all you need, although there is also a dinette.

The front cab also hides an electric drop-down bunk that comfortably holds two adults for additional sleeping space when needed. The dinette sleeps two more people. Opposite the dinette, you’ll find a long, jackknife sofa that faces the TV. That sleeps two more people—and we have not even gotten to the bedroom yet!

The kitchen features a single, deep, stainless steel, farmhouse-style sink and a large Furrion 12-volt refrigerator. With the covers on the sink, it creates a respectable amount of counter and food prep space. Also, there is a nice large pantry space. A 3-burner stove, oven, and microwave take care of the actual cooking chores.

Unusual for this size motorhome is the king-sized bed that dominates the bedroom. There is room to walk around it, though, so that makes it easy to change the sheets and make the bed.

There’s a long, narrow bathroom with a porcelain foot flush toilet, a large window, and a large shower that should accommodate those up to 6’ tall without issue.

More nice features of the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A

  • Side cameras mounted in the rearview mirrors
  • Outdoor entertainment center with Furrion speakers
  • Lots of exterior storage including pass-through storage
  • The huge automatic awning stretches almost the full length of the coach
  • One-piece molded fiberglass roof
  • Rated to tow 5000 lbs.
  • Slide toppers on the slide-outs
  • Outside shower
  • Two air conditioners
  • Auto-leveling
  • Sony entertainment system
  • Child car seat tethers in the dinette

What’s not to like?

The placement of the Sony entertainment system. It’s low in the front dash and is a bit awkward.

There is not a lot of hanging closet space, and none of it is full-length. This may or may not be important to you, but I always like to have at least a little space to hang longer clothes like coats and longer dresses.

While the coach comes with blackout shades, it lacks day or night-screened shades.

2024 Jayco Alante 27A Specs

  • Length: 29’11”
  • Engine: Triton 7.3L EFI V8 Premium
  • 30-amp power with power management system
  • 4,000-watt Cummins Onan generator
  • 200 watts rooftop solar
  • 2-year interior and 3-year structural warranties
  • GVWR: 18,000 lbs.
  • Gross combined weight rating: 23,000 lbs.
  • Fresh water: 72 gallons
  • Gray water: 50 gallons
  • Black water: 49 gallons
  • Sleeps: 8
  • MSRP: $182,341

Learn more about the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A here.

##RVDT2197

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
Previous article
Four seasons RVs: Confusion and exposing false R-values

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE