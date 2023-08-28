Tour the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A Class A Motorhome

If you are in the market for a family-friendly Class A motorhome, the 2024 Jayco Alante might just fit the bill. In the video below, Gabby, from RVs with Gabby, gives us a first-look tour.

The 2024 model has a steering stabilizer built in. Apparently, steering was an issue some users had with older models, so Jayco did something to fix it.

Also, this is the first time I have seen a motorhome that comes with a CatStrap™ installed. If you don’t know about this invaluable gadget, it helps prevent catalytic converter theft, which has become a big issue for motorhome and truck drivers.

The light-colored design of the interior of the 2024 Jayco Alante gives it an airy. open feel. I kind of like their minimalist aesthetic.

I like how the two front chairs swivel around, and there is a table that can be set up between them. If this motorhome is being used by just two, that’s all you need, although there is also a dinette.

The front cab also hides an electric drop-down bunk that comfortably holds two adults for additional sleeping space when needed. The dinette sleeps two more people. Opposite the dinette, you’ll find a long, jackknife sofa that faces the TV. That sleeps two more people—and we have not even gotten to the bedroom yet!

The kitchen features a single, deep, stainless steel, farmhouse-style sink and a large Furrion 12-volt refrigerator. With the covers on the sink, it creates a respectable amount of counter and food prep space. Also, there is a nice large pantry space. A 3-burner stove, oven, and microwave take care of the actual cooking chores.

Unusual for this size motorhome is the king-sized bed that dominates the bedroom. There is room to walk around it, though, so that makes it easy to change the sheets and make the bed.

There’s a long, narrow bathroom with a porcelain foot flush toilet, a large window, and a large shower that should accommodate those up to 6’ tall without issue.

More nice features of the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A

Side cameras mounted in the rearview mirrors

Outdoor entertainment center with Furrion speakers

Lots of exterior storage including pass-through storage

The huge automatic awning stretches almost the full length of the coach

One-piece molded fiberglass roof

Rated to tow 5000 lbs.

Slide toppers on the slide-outs

Outside shower

Two air conditioners

Auto-leveling

Sony entertainment system

Child car seat tethers in the dinette

What’s not to like?

The placement of the Sony entertainment system. It’s low in the front dash and is a bit awkward.

There is not a lot of hanging closet space, and none of it is full-length. This may or may not be important to you, but I always like to have at least a little space to hang longer clothes like coats and longer dresses.

While the coach comes with blackout shades, it lacks day or night-screened shades.

2024 Jayco Alante 27A Specs

Length: 29’11”

Engine: Triton 7.3L EFI V8 Premium

30-amp power with power management system

4,000-watt Cummins Onan generator

200 watts rooftop solar

2-year interior and 3-year structural warranties

GVWR: 18,000 lbs.

Gross combined weight rating: 23,000 lbs.

Fresh water: 72 gallons

Gray water: 50 gallons

Black water: 49 gallons

Sleeps: 8

MSRP: $182,341

Learn more about the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A here.

