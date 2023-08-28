Tour the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A Class A Motorhome

If you are in the market for a family-friendly Class A motorhome, the 2024 Jayco Alante might just fit the bill. In the video below, Gabby, from RVs with Gabby, gives us a first-look tour.
The 2024 model has a steering stabilizer built in. Apparently, steering was an issue some users had with older models, so Jayco did something to fix it.
Also, this is the first time I have seen a motorhome that comes with a CatStrap™ installed. If you don’t know about this invaluable gadget, it helps prevent catalytic converter theft, which has become a big issue for motorhome and truck drivers.
The light-colored design of the interior of the 2024 Jayco Alante gives it an airy. open feel. I kind of like their minimalist aesthetic.
I like how the two front chairs swivel around, and there is a table that can be set up between them. If this motorhome is being used by just two, that’s all you need, although there is also a dinette.
The front cab also hides an electric drop-down bunk that comfortably holds two adults for additional sleeping space when needed. The dinette sleeps two more people. Opposite the dinette, you’ll find a long, jackknife sofa that faces the TV. That sleeps two more people—and we have not even gotten to the bedroom yet!
The kitchen features a single, deep, stainless steel, farmhouse-style sink and a large Furrion 12-volt refrigerator. With the covers on the sink, it creates a respectable amount of counter and food prep space. Also, there is a nice large pantry space. A 3-burner stove, oven, and microwave take care of the actual cooking chores.
Unusual for this size motorhome is the king-sized bed that dominates the bedroom. There is room to walk around it, though, so that makes it easy to change the sheets and make the bed.
There’s a long, narrow bathroom with a porcelain foot flush toilet, a large window, and a large shower that should accommodate those up to 6’ tall without issue.
More nice features of the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A
- Side cameras mounted in the rearview mirrors
- Outdoor entertainment center with Furrion speakers
- Lots of exterior storage including pass-through storage
- The huge automatic awning stretches almost the full length of the coach
- One-piece molded fiberglass roof
- Rated to tow 5000 lbs.
- Slide toppers on the slide-outs
- Outside shower
- Two air conditioners
- Auto-leveling
- Sony entertainment system
- Child car seat tethers in the dinette
What’s not to like?
The placement of the Sony entertainment system. It’s low in the front dash and is a bit awkward.
There is not a lot of hanging closet space, and none of it is full-length. This may or may not be important to you, but I always like to have at least a little space to hang longer clothes like coats and longer dresses.
While the coach comes with blackout shades, it lacks day or night-screened shades.
2024 Jayco Alante 27A Specs
- Length: 29’11”
- Engine: Triton 7.3L EFI V8 Premium
- 30-amp power with power management system
- 4,000-watt Cummins Onan generator
- 200 watts rooftop solar
- 2-year interior and 3-year structural warranties
- GVWR: 18,000 lbs.
- Gross combined weight rating: 23,000 lbs.
- Fresh water: 72 gallons
- Gray water: 50 gallons
- Black water: 49 gallons
- Sleeps: 8
- MSRP: $182,341
Learn more about the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A here.
