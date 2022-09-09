Thursday, September 8, 2022

How to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid or a chimney

By Video Editor
0
By Cheri Sicard
If you have ever wondered how to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid, this extremely short but invaluable video is for you.

I specifically sought out this video because my own recent attempts at BBQ lighting have turned out abysmal. Last time I could barely get it to light and wasted a bunch of charcoal.

Instant-light charcoal briquets don’t always light instantly, I have found. Plus, they’re more expensive and can leave a funky flavor.

The same can be true of using lighter fluid to start the charcoal burning.

I know people who douse their charcoal with so much lighter fluid, you can smell it around the camp for hours afterward. I find this also leaves a flavor residue on the food. Yuck.

At home, I use a chimney and this works great. I don’t want to take one on the road because for one thing, they are a big, bulky item that I would need to find somewhere to store. And secondly, chimneys get dirty and sooty once you use them.

So, not only would I have to store a bulky item, but I would also need to find a way to wrap it first so that it didn’t end up making a mess of everything.

There is a better way. And the video below will show you how.

You don’t need any lighter fluid at all. There is no need for a chimney either. But, you are going to fashion a chimney out of paper.

Food, fatherhood, and DIY expert Warren Nash makes one on camera and lights his fire in under a minute and a half. Wow, that is quick!

What you will need to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid:

  • A large bottle or another object to fashion the paper chimney around
  • Some newspaper
  • Charcoal
  • A lighter or matches

That’s all!

Even better, when you use this method, you don’t even have to stir your charcoal around.  Just light it and about 10 minutes or so later you are ready to cook. Genius!

