Video and article: The don’ts of ‘camping’ at Walmart

Every evening, across North America, thousands of RVers pull into a Walmart parking lot, and not just to stock up on groceries. For many, it’s where they’ll spend the night, free of charge, courtesy of the store and endorsed by the Walmart corporation on its website.

That all sounds good, but there’s more to the story: increasingly Walmart stores are erecting “No overnight parking” signs. It could be because of a new local ordinance promoted by owners of local RV parks, who want those RVers as paying customers.

Or it could be because one too many RVers dumped their holding tanks into a storm drain.

In some instances it’s because too many RVers don’t understand that a stay of one night is perfectly fine, but staying day after day, even week after week, is not what Walmart has in mind. In some part of the country, where many almost-homeless people live in old and decrepit RVs, it’s come to where a store has no choice but to say “No more!”

Here, from the folks at the popular YouTube channel Drivin’ and Vibin’, are seven things you should never do if you plan to stay in a Walmart parking lot. Follow this advice and you should not only be welcomed, but enjoy a peaceful night sleep, and save some money in the process.

