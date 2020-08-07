Best ways to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome

What’s the best way to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome? Walter Cannon of the Recreational Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation explains the three most popular methods, citing each’s advantages and disadvantages.

The most popular method is towing your “toad” (also often called a dinghy) four wheels down. But not every car or truck can be towed for various reasons. There’s also one big downside besides being limited to certain vehicles: you almost certainly will not be able to back up, which can be a problem when getting fuel or even on a back road where you unexpectedly need to turn around but don’t have room. In that case, you’ll need to unhitch the towed vehicle and then hook up again once you’ve made your u-turn.

Other methods are to use a tow dolly or a flat bed trailer. But these, too, have have their plusses and minuses.

There are other things to consider as well, as Walter explains.

