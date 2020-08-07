Best ways to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome

What’s the best way to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome? Walter Cannon of the Recreational Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation explains the three most popular methods, citing each’s advantages and disadvantages.
The most popular method is towing your “toad” (also often called a dinghy) four wheels down. But not every car or truck can be towed for various reasons. There’s also one big downside besides being limited to certain vehicles: you almost certainly will not be able to back up, which can be a problem when getting fuel or even on a back road where you unexpectedly need to turn around but don’t have room. In that case, you’ll need to unhitch the towed vehicle and then hook up again once you’ve made your u-turn.
Other methods are to use a tow dolly or a flat bed trailer. But these, too, have have their plusses and minuses.
There are other things to consider as well, as Walter explains.
You neglected to say that when using a tow dolly, there will be certain roads that do NOT allow use of tow dollies. The NJ Turnpike quickly comes to mind; there ARE other roads in other states that ban the use of tow dollies on certain roads (usually limited access highways) as well. I learned of this restriction when I was considering the purchase of a tow dolly (an RV repair shop owner mentioned this “gotcha” which I WAS able to confirm online). Most people have NO idea that this restriction exists until they’re cited for it. Said restriction seems to be a well kept secret and, RVers who use tow dollies may have to do extensive research to learn exactly which roads they need to avoid.
WD 40 is a water dispenser and really not an oil..but it will work for many applications but best for what it’s designed..I like Amsoil Metal protector and sometimes silicone base products work great also but for sure WD40 is not a cure all oil product..Enjoyed the vehicle towing video..learned a little and nice job by the fellow..
I seriously doubt that WD40 DISPENSES water. I do think that it disperses / excludes water.