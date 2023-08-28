Uneven cooling in your RV? Simple trick might help

Do you experience uneven cooling in your RV? Perhaps the bedroom is like an icebox and the living area like a sauna. (Okay, we exaggerate. But you get what we’re saying.) You might be considering buying a portable air conditioner unit to solve the problem.

But before you do, here’s a simple technique that might solve the problem. And as a bonus, it might help extend the air conditioner’s life. And it won’t cost you a penny and maybe in the long run save you money in repairs!

But this trick, not commonly known, requires no modifications, explains Josh Winters of Bish’s RV. It will only work, however, if you have a centrally ducted air conditioning system. The only thing an RVer with such a system needs to do is to reach up and adjust the vents or fins in the cool air intake vent. Josh shows you in the video.

“As simple as this is, I’ve learned that a lot of people don’t know about it,” said Josh.

To learn more, click to play the video below.

