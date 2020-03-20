RV Coronavirus News Update, March 20, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

All Yosemite campgrounds are closed through at least March 31, 2020. This includes Upper Pines, Camp 4 and Hodgdon Meadow campgrounds. Any reservations for Upper Pines between now and March 31 have been cancelled and fully refunded. No new reservations are being allowed for any Yosemite campground between April 1 and May 31.

Pleasure-Way Industries, located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is temporarily suspending all production until April 1. The company makes Class B motorhomes.

Oregon is gradually closing campgrounds across the state in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. Current campers are being allowed a grace period before needing to leave. After April 2, all state campgrounds will be completely closed. That decision remains in place until May 8. Beaches, trails, roads and parks remain open for day-use.

Swiftwater RV Park in White Bird, Idaho, has closed through April 12. It is accepting reservations for May camping at 208-839-2700.

There’s been a run on toilet paper as Americans hunker down and isolate themselves at home. Shelves are bare of toilet paper in many stores across the nation. But some people in Nebraska are finding toilet paper — and stealing it — at Interstate 80 rest stops. Some are staffed and some are not. As a result of the thefts, rest areas will be closed when an attendant is not present. The closures will be communicated to travelers through 511 information.

Northwood Investments, parent company to both Northwood Mfg. and Outdoors RV in LaGrande, Oregon, is extending its temporary plant closures by another week as all production will continue to be halted through March 27. The shutdowns are a proactive measure that was instituted March 16.

Parks Canada has temporarily suspended all visitor services in all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas across the country until further notice. Closures include campgrounds.

Ontario, Canada, is closing provincial parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks says it decided to shutter the parks until April 30 to protect the health of employees and visitors.

Reservations for stays at Corps of Engineer (COE) campgrounds in the Fort Worth District of Texas have been cancelled. Current campers there can stay for now.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is waiving the need for a state Recreation Passport for entry at state parks and other destinations for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. The DNR says state parks are a good place to pass some time while avoiding a dense crowd. Michigan State park campgrounds are still open. Toilet-shower buildings will be closed at modern campgrounds, but vault toilets at campgrounds, day-use areas and boating access sites will remain open.

The Florida Keys does not want short-term visits by RVers or other out-of-towners. “We’ve decided today to start to shut down the Keys to tourists,” Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said Thursday.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is also waiving entry fees at all state, local and county parks. Ditto, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will not charge entry fees for entering its state parks and state wildlife areas until April 30.

California State Parks has temporarily closed all its campgrounds in the state park system. Non-campground outdoor areas including trails and beaches remain open.

Hoover Dam is temporarily closed to the public because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. A notice posted on the Bureau of Reclamation website says the dam, on the Arizona/Nevada border, including all visitor centers and tours, will be closed until further notice.

Parts of the Jackson County, Oregon, parks system have been shut down and some facilities will delay scheduled openings in an effort to minimize worker and visitor exposure to the coronavirus. Check with Jacksoncountyor.org for specific closures.

In Oregon, six campgrounds in the Siuslaw National Forest, near Sand Lake and the Oregon Dunes, were closed on Wednesday. The rest are being managed on a case-by-case basis.

The Willow Lake Campground and RV Park in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, opened yesterday, a month ahead of schedule for snowbirds and people with RVs going stir crazy at home while practicing social distancing and isolation to nix the spread of COVID-19. It said it would offer a “heavily discounted rate for any overnight campers.”

New Jersey officials announced that all state parks would remain open for “healthful passive recreation.” That means trails, lakes, open spaces, roads and parking areas will remain open in dozens of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, recreation areas and wildlife management areas. Campgrounds, visitor centers, nature centers, restrooms and other facilities will be closed.

The Coquille Tribal Council and the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Tribal council in Oregon will be closing down the Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, and the Three Rivers Casinos respectively. The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park will close for seven days on March 18. After the seven days, the Coquille Tribal Council will review the prevailing situation and reevaluate the status of the facility.

Hotels in Moab, Utah, will be closed to tourists for the next 30 days because of coronavirus. The measure applies to all overnight lodging in Grand, Carbon, and Emery counties. That includes RV parks, private campgrounds and private rentals, like Airbnb.

Ford and General Motors will suspend production at North American plants for two weeks. Honda and Toyota also announced today that they will temporarily halt U.S. production. Fiat Chrysler reportedly will begin a rolling shutdown of plants through the end of March, while Tesla will cut production at its California and New York plants. The Ford, GM, and Honda facilities will close until March 30. Subaru is shutting down its only U.S. plant starting on March 23 until March 29.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said its casino, all retail stores and casino restaurants will remain closed through March 31. It’s located on the Texas-Oklahoma border, about 70 miles north of Dallas. WinStar’s hotel, spa, RV park and golf club will stay open.

Minnesota State Parks, recreation areas, campgrounds and other public lands in the state remain open with some changes. State park visitor centers, contact stations and other ancillary buildings will be closed until further notice. Visitors will pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility. The DNR also encourages state park visitors to purchase daily and annual park passes through the online portal before they visit.

From CNN:

Have you received a dubious text message forwarded from a reliable friend, claiming to have inside knowledge about the coronavirus? You’re not alone. Efforts to provide the public with accurate and timely information are being undermined by the spread of medical misinformation and fake cures. Some of that is coming from pro-Kremlin media, which EU officials say are trying to sow “panic” in the West by waging a disinformation coronavirus campaign. And many misleading claims are circulating on WhatsApp, bringing the Facebook-owned company under renewed scrutiny.

