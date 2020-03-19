RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1300

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of spring!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, starting today we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

LIVE WEBCAST TODAY

The Coronavirus Pandemic and RVers

Join RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury and radio host Alan Warren in a live webcast today, Thursday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern). They’ll be discussing how the coronavirus is affecting our RV travels and what RVers are doing to cope. If you have a question or comment please call (855) 296-7469 anytime, 24/7, before the show and leave a short recorded message (try to keep it to a minute or less). Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Tip of the Day

A backup camera for your RV? “Wireless” may not be best

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve bought a car in the last few years, chances are it came with a rear view or “backup” camera system. Does your RV have one? They’re a really handy innovation, not only from the standpoint of the safety of kids and pets (not backing over them) but for ease of backing your rig into a campsite or other area. There’s another great “handy” to add to the list: We put one on the back of our tow rig, and now hitching up the travel trailer is easy – the pilot peers into the monitor and slides right under the hitch – no shouting, and no endangering a spotter. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV trailer tires: To balance – or not?

If informal polling holds true, the majority of trailering RVers probably don’t balance their tires. Many have never thought about doing it, others say their dealer never recommended it, and some don’t think the expense is necessary. How about it? Find out what a director with the Tire Industry Association has to say. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Maneuvering big RVs in tight fuel stops

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires!

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Keep your battery terminal clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminal to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean – and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Random RV Thought

An RVer should always have a good pair of binoculars handy. You never know what you’ll come across that you want to examine more closely. (We just bought a pair of these, which we’ve heard are excellent.)

Clean your microwave with no hassle!

Is it hard to scrub off all that crusty gunk in your microwave? Admit it, when was the last time you cleaned it? Angry Mama, the miracle microwave cleaner, is here to do the dirty job for you! Add water and vinegar (maybe some lemon too) to this feisty lady and watch her steam away the mess. Within minutes your microwave will be sparkling! Click the image to watch video. Be right back, we’re buying one here!

Website of the day

Movie filming locations in every state

Here’s one for the film-lovers! Movie-locations.com is a resource that shows you many popular movies and their locations across the U.S. If you’re looking for something to do in a town nearby, see if there are any locations you can scope out.

RV History: The evolution of campgrounds. Click here to read.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 25 percent would prefer a nice piece of seafood to a steak

• 13 percent believe a special license should be required to drive or tow any RV

• 96 percent are registered to vote

Recent poll: Do you take the coronavirus threat seriously or believe its dangers are way overblown? Please tell us here.

Trivia

Bald eagle nests weigh, on average, as much as one ton. The nests can be 6-12 feet wide and 6-12 feet high. The largest bald eagle nest on record was in St. Petersburg, Florida. It was 10 feet in diameter and 20 feet tall.

What does sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia mean? We told you in yesterday’s newsletter.

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order

Leave here with a laugh

Business slogan spotted in Kingman, Arizona, for Kingman Septic Pumping: “If your dumper is in a slumper, call the #1 pumper!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos • NEWEST RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com