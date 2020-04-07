RV Coronavirus News Update, April 7, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Thank you to all the RV Travel readers who have sent us information, much of which we have included here. We have been working so fast that we have not had time to thank you all. So thank you! (You know who you are.)

Read yesterday’s extensive news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affecting RVers.

* * *

The National Park Service announced that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky is now closed to all visitors until further notice. No entry will be allowed on park property, including it’s five campgrounds, except to employees, residents, and other authorized persons. Through traffic is permitted.



Isle Royale National Park in Michigan is delaying its opening date to June 15 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The delayed opening also affects the surrounding islands and all park facilities, including visitor centers, campgrounds and docks. Lake Superior waters remain open.

Nearly 94% of Montana’s travel-related businesses said they have been impacted by COVID-19, and 83% of Montana residents and visitors to the state are concerned about their personal health. This is according to surveys conducted March 11-27 by the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana.

The Winnebago Grand National Rally is currently scheduled for July 13 – 17, 2020, in Forest City, Iowa. However, considering the current state of community health concerns, as it stands now, registrations won’t begin until mid-April.

Iowa Gov. Kimberly Reynolds has closed all public and private campgrounds to “temporary recreational use.” The order does not “prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground.”

The opening of Rhode Island state campgrounds has been delayed until at least May 1. They were originally scheduled to open in early-mid April. All campground reservations through April 30 have been canceled. The state’s reservation agent, Reserve America, is contacting those with reservations about the cancellations and refunds.

The Meriwether Lewis Campground in the Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee is closed until further notice.

SPECIAL POLL

Do you expect a normal, pre-virus-type camping season to begin in June? Respond here, and see what others think.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has temporarily closed all developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in California to help limit the spread of COVID-19. While developed recreation sites are closed, dispersed camping and trails remain open and available to the public.

From reader Arlene Wood: Thousand Trails announced yesterday that it is closing parks in some areas. We had reservations in the Las Vegas park, but have been informed the park is closed until further notice!

SAVE A TRIP TO THE STORE!

Let Amazon deliver it: Toothpaste • Shampoo • Hair conditioner • Deodorant • Lipstick • Vitamins • Shaving cream • Laundry detergent • Skin cream • Hand soap • Dish detergent • Fingernail brush (get rid of germs) •. Coffee • Batteries for your devices • Pet food

Ontario seasonal trailer parks and recreational campgrounds were closed as of midnight April 5. Snowbirds whose sole Canadian residence is at one of those parks or campgrounds are permitted to stay for now. They must also continue a 14-day mandatory self-isolation.

Cummins Inc. is temporarily closing its southern Indiana manufacturing facilities due to business impact related to COVID-19. The shutdown includes the Columbus Engine Plant, the Fuel Systems Plant, the Seymour Engine Plant, and the Columbus MidRange Engine Plant. The plan is to reopen the buildings on May 4.

Kentucky Horse Park Campgrounds are now closed. They are issuing refunds.

Keep your eyes open: Walmart and some supermarkets are instituting one-way aisles.

Campgrounds and RV parks in Marshall County, Indiana, that have been closed for the winter will delay opening until at least May 1.

Lazydays RV has reduced its workforce by about 25% and delayed all non-critical capital projects.

Reader Keith DePauw reports: We just found out our reservation at a KOA campground in South Carolina was cancelled because our home address is in New York state (per their governor’s order).

Arkansas’ Lake Ouachita State Park has temporarily closed after three campers tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

The Wappapello Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) campgrounds, fish cleaning stations, swim beaches, and playgrounds at Wappapello Lake in Missouri are closed until further notice.

The Colorado Good Sam Rally scheduled for September 24 – 27, 2020, at the Colorado State Fair Grounds, Pueblo, CO, is still a go for this year. It will reassess in August whether to cancel or continue as scheduled.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that all campgrounds must close, including those at state parks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Exceptions include people living in RVs or cabins at campgrounds who “genuinely have no other viable place of residence.”

Thor Industries Inc. announced yesterday that the company has implemented a combination of pay reductions and furloughs as it manages through the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Bob Martin has reduced his base pay to zero. Other executives are taking at least a 40% cut in their base compensation.

Lakeview, Oregon, is discouraging visitors from out of the area, including those to RV parks. Those who are welcome to stay are “persons registered for longer than 30 days, employees, essential workers” and similar groups.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

One of our past surveys told us that 53% of you (or your partner) use a CPAP machine. Wow! When was the last time your machine was cleaned thoroughly? They get very dirty! This highly rated cleaning kit will get out all those yucky germs and bacteria. The extendable brush will expand to 7 feet, but folds up into a small plastic bag so as to not take up too much room in your RV. If you use a CPAP, you’ll want to order this here.

Maine’s lodging industry, already hobbled over the past several weeks by reduced travel, quarantines and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, came to a halt at noon Sunday as a temporary suspension ordered by Gov. Janet Mills went into effect. RV parks are included in the lodging suspension. The order allows guests to complete their current stays, but not to renew them.

From reader Laura Schaefer: Kentucky requires minimum 14-day stay/campground reservation for campers coming from out of state. Tried to make reservation in Georgetown, KY, for three nights … 14 days or nothing.

Audubon State Park in Henderson, Kentucky, says that while the park’s hiking trails and golf course will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, out-of-state residents will not be allowed due to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s travel restrictions. Additionally, the park’s campgrounds are closed for now.



Most KOA campgrounds are open, but some are closed. Here’s an update of what’s closed. Because of the current crisis, KOA has suspended its $10 cancellation fee through the end of April.

Can’t find something at your local store? Amazon may have it.

RV PARKS THAT WELCOME LONG-TERM VISITORS

Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas.

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton Virginia.

Own a park that you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. No charge.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

WE WOULD APPRECIATE YOUR SUPPORT

The small staff of RVtravel.com is working overtime to bring you the news about how the current pandemic is affecting the lives of RVers. In the meantime, most of our advertisers have stopped their campaigns due to necessity. We are able to continue because of our nearly 5,000 readers who have become voluntary subscribers. Please consider making a pledge today, no matter how modest. UPDATE FROM THE EDITOR: If you are being hit financially by the pandemic, please take care of yourself: don’t worry about us. But if you are doing okay, we could use your help.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Get updates throughout the day about park and campground closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Join in the conversation with other RVers about what’s on all our minds right now.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s relevant to the present crisis. Please submit it here. Thank you!