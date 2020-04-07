RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “People I admire during this time”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Roy’s story:

“My wife and I are retired, live in Southwest Washington, and are staying at home – now through May 4th. Our grandchildren and family live in suburban Chicago. Our three grandchildren are 2, 2, and 1 year old, and we try to fly to see them 3-4 times per year. That is no longer happening, which is a huge disappointment. At least we get to FaceTime with them almost every day.

We take daily walks in our neighborhood, work in the yard, and are catching up on neglected household projects.

Our son works in Portland at a company that makes prepared meals. He is still working at reduced hours, but takes crowded public transportation to his job. He is considering an electric scooter as alternative transportation.

We have canceled or postponed at least six trips, some in our Lance trailer, one to Italy, one for a wedding in Arizona, and two with our flyfishing club. Our flyfishing club, Clark Skamania Flyfishers, holds an annual auction, which usually raises around $25,000 for local and regional conservation and fish projects. It has been canceled for this year.

We do this to help keep our family and community safe. We will continue adapting to the situation.

But these are mere inconveniences compared to what others are going through. Our neighbors have a son and daughter-in-law who work in a nearby hospital which has already had six COVID-19 deaths and many other COVID-19 patients. They are worried for the health of their son and his wife and their two young children.

I got a text from a flyfishing friend yesterday, a technician who installs and maintains imaging equipment in local hospitals and clinics in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. He is swamped with work, setting up COVID-19 x-ray labs and portable x-ray machines for chests. He drove over 2,300 miles in March doing this work.

These are just two instances of the people who I admire and respect the most in this time of crisis. To all of those essential workers who are supporting this effort across the whole globe, I give my utmost thanks and respect. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

— Roy DeRousie

Your essays wanted

Here is your assignment (should you choose to accept it): Write an essay no longer than 500 words on this subject: “How I have adapted to a life in self-isolation.” Tell us what you do with your time, how you keep active physically and/or mentally, how you communicate with friends and family and other ways you occupy your time. Have you taken up a new hobby? Started writing a novel? We can’t pay for these articles right now, but you could earn a place on our staff if you impress us with your creativity. Submit your article here. Please include a photo of yourself or of something that helps illustrate your essay. We’ll post many, if not most of these every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.