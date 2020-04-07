RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1313

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Today’s thought

“Do what you feel in your heart to be right – for you’ll be criticized anyway.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National No Housework Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “People I admire during this time”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“My wife and I are retired, live in Southwest Washington, and are staying at home — now through May 4th. Our grandchildren and family live in suburban Chicago. Our three grandchildren are 2, 2, and 1 year old, and we try to fly to see them 3-4 times per year. That is no longer happening, which is a huge disappointment. At least we get to FaceTime with them almost every day…” Continue reading Roy’s story.

Tip of the Day

Think rubber tires will protect your RV from lightning? Think again!

By Mike Sokol

When lightning is striking all around, do you think your RV, riding atop rubber tires, will protect you from being struck? Well, hate to spoil your confidence, but they won’t. The fact is, in some RVs you will be heavily protected, but in others you might as well just stand outside. Learn more from RV electricity expert Mike Sokol in this two-minute segment of Ask the RV Expert.

And watch Mike’s recent RVelectricity webcast: Jump Start – Dog-Bone Adapters.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

How to help avoid roof water damage

It’s important to seal any potential entry points on your RV’s roof where water might seep in. If it does, you could be in for a lot of damage. And if the water never quite makes it into your living space but just lurks beneath the roof’s surface, the damage could be extensive and very costly to repair. Here’s some advice. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV fluorescent lights gone dim – what gives?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Leave those doors unlocked…

When towing our vehicle I ALWAYS leave the front doors unlocked. If I need to jump in quick, I can get to the controls QUICKLY! — Thanks for the tip, Bill Dempsey!

George Foreman Grill is perfect for RVs

Create nutritious meals in minutes with this George Foreman 2-serving, Classic-Plate Grill, with a patented slope to help knock out the fat as you cook (critical if you’re watching your cholesterol). The nonstick coating lets you cook oil-free. A dishwasher-safe grease tray helps make cleanup a snap. Great for grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis, too. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

If you’re feeling cooped up, go outside (if you can) and make a campfire. Cook dinner over it if able. Even if you just sit around it, you’ll feel satisfied as you watch the flames.

Website of the day

Life hacks you’ll wish you’d known sooner

The title is true…we wish we’d known many of these hacks sooner! Scroll through this list of 49 life hacks and prepare to be impressed!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent have a serious collection of something

• 29 percent always use their RV’s bathroom at a rest area, not the public one

• 24 percent buy their groceries at Walmart

Recent poll: How comfortable are you in the place you are self-quarantining?

Microwave plate cover contains splatters, stows flat

How many times have you exploded something in the microwave only to have your significant other complain about your messy habits? Figured it is time for you to get yourself a collapsible microwave cover? This microwave-safe cover collapses for easy storage and takes only a slight press of the hand to lie flat. Multiple lid perforations allow steam to escape while keeping food moist. Learn more here.

Trivia

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House was deliberately built on the U.S.–Canada border. The opera stage resides in Canada, but most of the opera seats are in the U.S., and the library books are on the Canadian side. Because of this, the Haskell is sometimes called “the only library in the USA with no books” and “the only opera house in the USA with no stage.” The library has two different entrances (one from each country) and, hence, two different addresses. Exiting the library through the opposite entrance requires one to report to the country’s customs.

Santa Claus has an official type of what license? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Twenty years ago we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs. Now we have no Cash, no Hope and no Jobs. PLEASE do not let Kevin Bacon die!

