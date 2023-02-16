Wacky reasons auto accident victims give for their mishaps

Confused, auto accident victims sometimes give strange and often funny reasons for their mishaps, usually trying to sum them up in a few words. Here are a few excuses compiled by the Automotive Information Council.

Encounters

“I was thrown from my car as it left the road. I was later found in a ditch by some stray cows.“

“An invisible car came out of nowhere. Struck my car and vanished.“

“The telephone pole was approaching fast. I attempted to swerve out of its path when it struck my front end.“

“The other car collided with mine without warning me of its intentions.“

“A stop sign suddenly appeared where no stop sign had ever appeared before.“

Discoveries

“Coming home, I drove into the wrong house, and collided with a tree I don’t have.“

“I collided with a stationary truck coming the other way.“

“I had been shopping for plants all day, and was on my way home. As I reached an intersection, a hedge sprang up obscuring my vision. I didn’t see the other car.“

Overkill

“I pulled away from the side of the road, glanced at my mother-in-law, and headed over the embankment.“

“The other car attempted to cut in front of me, so I, with my right bumper, removed his left rear tail light.“

“In an attempt to kill a fly, I drove into a telephone pole.“

Medical oddities

“I had been driving for 40 years when I fell asleep at the wheel and had an accident.“

“I was on my way to the doctor’s with rear end trouble, when my universal joint gave away, causing me to have an accident.“

“The indirect cause of this accident was a little guy with a big mouth.“

##RVT1092