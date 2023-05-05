Your RV’s water heater can catch fire if not maintained

I want to talk about RV water heater safety and show you reasons why not to bypass the safety items. In the pictures below, the LP gas and flame are back burning in the burner chamber, and the (safety) thermal cut-off has been removed. During a water heater service, we are checking for any and all issues that can cause a problem.

I can’t begin to explain how important it is to have your service done regularly.

This could have burnt the unit to the ground! It could be at your house or your favorite campground! Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for all your appliance services.

Example of a Water Heater Service

WATER HEATER SERVICE: $175 (EVERY 12 MONTHS)

Check the operation of the water heater.

Clean pilot, igniter, and burner assembly.

Clean nests, bugs, webs, and debris.

Drain and flush the water heater tank.

Test operation of pop-off valve.

Inspect drain plug or anode rod condition.

(Additional part charges for Atwood drain plugs or Suburban anode rod.)

Have these RV water heater maintenance tools on hand

Tools to perform RV water heater maintenance

These tools will come in handy while performing your regular water heater maintenance:

Water heater element socket

Water heater tank rinser

You will also need an anode rod for a Suburban water heater or a drain plug tool and plug set for a Dometic/Atwood water heater.

Common replacement parts

Water heater tools

##RVT1103