[Almost] Every website we love

Every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter we feature a website of the day. Some are about travel, some about food, some RV maintenance or DIY projects, others humor, others about apps and useful gadgets or photography… the list goes on.

Here are some of those websites (and we’ll continue adding to this list), organized by category. Happy browsing!

*Note, some links may appear in more than one category.

CAMPGROUNDS/RV PARKS

Big Rig Resorts

As their website says, “Big Rig Resorts.com is dedicated to the owners of those Big Rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This is an RV Park directory to help you solve the problem.”

Camp California

Everything you need to know about camping in beautiful California. Search campgrounds, destinations and activities.

Ultimate Campgrounds

Download the app, or visit the website for information about 38,000 public campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada, updated monthly. It doesn’t get much more helpful than this!

Luxury RV resorts

Ah, resort life: the wind in your hair, martini in hand, your husband’s snores coming from the couch inside … some things don’t change no matter where you are. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or just window shopping, check out these beautiful resorts.

The most unique U.S. camping destinations

Camp while you look for diamonds? Sure! Camp in a tree house? Yup. Even if you’re not the most adventurous camper, this list is worth a peek; there’s some pretty neat stuff here.

Top pet-friendly campgrounds

Fido wants to come too! This site, BringFido.com, is a great resource for all things dog-related and this list of the best dog-friendly campgrounds is very detailed and informative.

U.S. Military Campgrounds

If you’d like to stay at a U.S. military campground or RV park, this is a website for you! Search many parks by state, the highest rating, or the most viewed.

Campground Map

Make it easy on yourself! Use this website to find every campground in the U.S.! Simply zoom in on a state (or area) and see all the campgrounds nearby.

The Dyrt Magazine

The Dyrt is also a great resource for finding campgrounds, but their magazine (blog) has some helpful articles about everything camping related. You might learn a few things!

The five best unknown campgrounds in the USA

In this seven-minute video and accompanying article, Mark Koep with CampgroundViews.com offers his nominations for the five best but little-known campgrounds and RV parks in America. View as a video or written article. Mark plugs his website at the beginning of the video, but after that see photos and videos of each campground.

RV parks for handicapped RVers

Here’s a list of RV parks in a dozen states that go out of their way to accommodate physically challenged RVers.

50 budget-friendly RV campgrounds

This was just updated, so keep it handy! Want to know where to stay for a good price in each state? This list will tell you.

Vintage trailer resorts

The website here isn’t much, but this list of neat retro RV resorts you can stay at is great! Wouldn’t it be fun to stay in an old retro RV with the kids or grandkids? See if any of these resorts are near you.

Visit the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.

If you’re into spooks, stay at one of the seven most haunted campgrounds in the whole country. Brave enough to do so? Let us know how it goes … if you live to tell the tale.

KOA campgrounds that are open all year

Not all KOA campgrounds are open year-round, but quite a few of them are. Here’s the official list of all the ones you can visit 365 days a year. Happy camping!

CANADA

Must-visit national parks in Canada

Want to RV around Canada? Consult this list first and plan your trip around these jaw-dropping national parks (once the border opens up, of course).

Go RVing Canada

We’re sure you know about Go RVing, but do you know they have a Canadian site for all your moose-viewing, maple-syrup slurping adventures? There’s a whole other world up there – go explore it! Well… when the borders reopen, that is. *sob*

Camping and caravanning in Canada: Start your engines!

Time to take your RV out of its winter storage and head for new adventures (well, when we can). Canada’s network of national parks offers must-see destinations for road and outdoors enthusiasts. Parks Canada has highlighted some of its best RV destinations.

The best road trips in Canada

If you haven’t taken your RV up to Canada yet, what are you waiting for? Here’s a list of the 10 best road trip routes across the beautiful Canadian landscape.

EDUCATIONAL

CreativeLive

Feel like learning something new? CreativeLive offers thousands of online courses taught by industry experts.

Pianu

Ever want to learn piano? Or did you have to leave the grand piano at home? Don’t worry, Pianu will teach you how to play from your computer keyboard! This is neat…

Codecademy

For those of you designing a website (or who have always wanted to!), this is the site for you. Learn to code online in an easy and fun way.

PlantSnap

Out on a hike and wonder what a certain berry is? Can you eat it? What’s that cool-looking plant over there? PlantSnap lets you take a photo of whatever plant you’re wondering about, and it’ll tell you exactly what it is.

Lifewire

This is a great website for those of us who need a little help learning new technology. There are lots of articles on here that make learning new phones, computers, programs and applications simple.

RV Education 101

If you’re not familiar with our friend Mark Polk, who runs RV Education 101, make yourself. These amazing video and e-book training packages will tell you everything you need to know about RVing, including how to drive your new rig. It’s all good stuff. Keep it bookmarked.

FOOD/DRINK

The best coffee shops in America

Find your favorite cup o’ Joe at one of these 50 coffee shops across America. Happen to be near one on this list? Go give it a shot … or a double! Wink.

TV Food Maps

Watch an episode of something and wonder about the name of the restaurant where they ate? Consult this handy website and see where everyone eats on TV!

The 33 best chili recipes

Epicurious is at it again, and this time they’ve got some mouthwatering chili recipes to share. It’s that time of year, so get cookin’!

23 scrumptious apple cider desserts

Mmmm, apple cider season, the best season! Here are 23 drool-worthy desserts to make with our favorite autumn drink.

Bon Appetit’s City Guides

Heading to a new city? What better way to learn about it and experience the local culture than through the food? These city guides will guide you right to the best restaurants, bars and cafes.

Best diner in every state

Everyone loves a good diner, right? You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner at any time of day and you always pretty much know what to expect. Taste of Home has put together this list of the best diner in every state. Bon appetit!

35 delicious dutch-oven camping recipes

We’re drooling just looking at these! Anyone feel up to cooking? We can be there in 10!

40 easy campfire recipes

Nope, not s’mores but just, well, so much more! Here’s a great list from Taste of Home of tons of easy meals to make while camping, and most can be done over the campfire.

33 best burger recipes

What says summer better than a juicy, charred burger? Food & Wine features 33 of their best burger recipes. You won’t want to pass these up!

The best craft brewery in each state

Love beer? This is the list for you! Find the best craft brewery in all 50 states, and start collecting those cool pint glasses. Just remember, you probably have to back up the rig (not to mention drive it too) when you leave, so watch that beer intake!

67 summer salad recipes

Here’s Bon Appetit’s list of great salad recipes to keep you cool and refreshed this summer. Your body will thank you later.

Lobster Anywhere

Want a fresh Maine lobster delivered right to your RV’s door? It’s possible! The staff here may have (hint hint) already ordered from this website… Happy Summer!

23 regional seafood recipes

Try these delicious seafood recipes as you travel around the country — get the main ingredients fresh from the local markets. Yum!

The great American fried chicken roadmap

Mmmmm… Can’t you just smell it? It might not be the healthiest meal, but fried chicken is a staple in American cuisine. Take a look at this roadmap of the best fried chicken in every major city. We’ll bet you’ll drool…

Delicious canned tuna recipes

This might not be the most exciting website we’ve ever listed here, but we’re thinking there’s a good chance you’ve got some canned tuna in your pantry right now. Are we right? Here are 31 delicious recipes for that tuna, so get to cookin’!

The oldest restaurant in every state

If you want a good adventure, make it a goal to eat at the oldest restaurant in every state. That would be fun (and delicious), wouldn’t it? Here’s a list to get you started.

Bon Appetit’s best comfort food recipes

We could all use a little comfort right now. Here is Bon Appetit’s list of their best comfort food recipes. Trust us, you’ll need a napkin to wipe up all the drool.

Recipes for the road

Lots of great recipes perfect for RVing. You can filter your search for just the right recipe by season and by meal type — handy! You can even share your favorite recipes online, once they pass the hungry panelists’ taste test.

Edible mushrooms in the U.S. (and how to tell they’re not toxic)

Instead of buying mushrooms at a grocery store, go forage for them yourself! Here’s a list of 11 edible mushrooms you can find across the U.S. Yum!

The best burritos in the country

Want to know a little RVtravel.com secret? We love, and we mean loooove, burritos. We sure hope you do too. Here’s a list of the best burritos across the country by Food Network. Mmmmm…

GAMES

AARP Daily Crossword

It’s always a good day for a new crossword, right? Keep that brain polished! Play all of AARP’s crossword puzzles, including their puzzle of the day.

Jigsaw Explorer

If it’s a rainy day at the campground, pull up Jigsaw Explorer and solve a puzzle. You can even make a puzzle out of your own photos!

HEALTH

Hydration Calculator

Camelbak has put together this easy-to-use calculator to tell you how much water you should be drinking while active. The calculator uses your height, weight, age and gender to determine how much water you’ll need.

Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a great website to bookmark. If you’re in a new place and need a doctor (for anything) simply type in what you need, your zip code and your insurance, and the website will match you up with a doctor nearby. Click on an appointment time, schedule your appointment and fill out paperwork, all right there! Couldn’t be easier.

HISTORY

The Historical Marker Database

“This website is an illustrated searchable online catalog of historical information viewed through the filter of roadside and other permanent outdoor markers, monuments, and plaques. It contains photographs, inscription transcriptions, marker locations, maps, additional information and commentary, and links to more information. Anyone can add new markers to the database and update existing marker pages with new photographs, links, information and commentary.”

Little Vintage Trailers

Even if you don’t want to buy a little vintage trailer (even though most of us wish we could!), this website shows off the cutest trailers for sale. Read articles about vintage trailers, buy art prints, view campgrounds and “glampgrounds” and learn how to decorate your trailer to make it just as cute.

Archive of National Parks maps

See a century of national park maps from the National Geographic archives. If you have a good cup of coffee or tea by your side, sit back and time-travel through some of our favorite American places.

The best places in America to travel back in time

You can learn about history by immersing yourself in a different era by heading to some of the best living-history exhibits, festivals and events across the country. Whether you want to experience traditional colonial crafts or a Wild West gunfight, here are the 40 best places in the U.S. to travel back in time.

Tour these ancient ruins in America you never knew existed

Ancient peoples built cities in this country long before Christopher Columbus set foot here. Some ancient sites are familiar, but here are five you may not have heard of — including some dating back thousands of years. Fascinating!

Vintage trailer resorts

The website here isn’t much, but this list of neat retro RV resorts you can stay at is great! Wouldn’t it be fun to stay in an old retro RV with the kids or grandkids? See if any of these resorts are near you.

Parks with forts in the U.S.

If you’re like us and like visiting old, abandoned, historic military forts, this is a site for you. The National Park Service lists all parks with forts, for all your exploring pleasures!

Histography

This website is so neat! It combines sounds, animations and visuals so you can “relive” history through an interactive timeline. There are 14 billion years of history here. The information comes from Wikipedia and new events are added every day.

Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation

If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by the late philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. “Chronicles of Courage” is the largest project of its kind in the world. It captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day.

HUNTING/FISHING/OTHER SPORTS

Buy your hunting or fishing license online!

Here’s another link to make things easy. Buy your hunting or fishing license online – no need to go to a store and buy one in person.

Get My Boat

Take a break from your RV for a day and rent a boat! Check out this website, where there are thousands of listings of boats to rent across the country.

The most beautiful golf courses in the U.S.

This one is for the golfers out there. If you’re not already a golfer, you may become one after you see this list of beautiful courses. Wow!

KIDS

Kid-friendly campfire stories

KOA gives us this great list of 17 campfire stories perfect for the kiddos. You’ll have the kids glued to their camping chairs with their jaws dropped open with these!

Every Kid In A Park

Did you know that all fourth graders get themselves (and everyone in their vehicle) into thousands of state and national parks for free? Bring the kids or grandkids along and save some money! Get your passes at this site.

Missing Kids

This website lists every child currently missing. We suggest taking the time to quickly look through the kids missing in your current state, just so you can keep your eyes peeled. You never know!

MAPS

My Scenic Drives

Easily locate pretty much every scenic drive around the USA. A map shows the route. Plus learn about side trips, hikes and hotels (in case you don’t have your RV along).

Trendsmap

This neat map shows you trending keywords and hashtags in each state and around the world. See what people are talking about in Texas, Egypt, Brazil and/or China! Spend a few minutes poking around here, it’s neat.

Archive of National Parks maps

See a century of national park maps from the National Geographic archives. If you have a good cup of coffee or tea by your side, sit back and time-travel through some of our favorite American places.

Drive the Nation

This is a wonderful website about everything you should be doing in the U.S. If you’re already on the road, or headed out soon, you’ll want to consult this website for a list of things you must see, visit and eat along the way.

Scribble Maps

On the same note as Drive the Nation, Scribble Maps allows you to draw or write on maps, then save and share them! Very handy when planning a road trip, or trying to give directions to someone who isn’t, well, so good at directions. You could also use it to remind yourself of your favorite restaurants, hiking trails, campgrounds or stops you made on your trip.

A global heatmap of your last name

This article on Motherboard links to a website, Forebears, that maps out mentions of 11 million surnames around the world. Want to know who else has your last name (or versions of it) and where they’re living? Spend some time exploring here to find out.

National Park Maps

This website from the National Park Service offers all the park maps for free. It’s an app, too, so you can have them on your phone when you need them.

Interstate Rest Areas

An excellent guide to rest stops across the U.S. In just a few moments you can use their maps to see how close you are to your next bathroom break – now how’s that for handy?

Roadside America

We’ve probably linked to this website before (maybe even several times), but it’s just so dang fun to poke around. Reader Sue Mills sent it to us in an email and wrote, “We have seen some neat places we would have missed, had we not used this site.” Thanks, Sue!

Polarsteps

Polarsteps is an app that will help you document your travels. It automatically keeps track of your travels and shows where you’ve been, how you got there, and what you did there. You can follow your family and friends’ trips too.

NATURE/OUTDOORS

50 survival tips and tricks for the outdoors

The link says it all! Visit this page (and explore the rest of the website while you’re at it) to learn the best tips about surviving in the wilderness. Lots of stuff here will come in handy!

The Dyrt Magazine

The Dyrt is also a great resource for finding campgrounds, but their magazine (blog) has some helpful articles about everything camping related. You might learn a few things!

How to fend off bugs… naturally!

Here’s an article about ways to fend off bugs using natural ingredients. It’s good information, and you’ll keep toxic chemicals away from your skin and body.

Get My Boat

Take a break from your RV for a day and rent a boat! Check out this website, where there are thousands of listings of boats to rent across the country.

American Hiking Society

This one is for the hikers out there! The “Hikes near you” feature is a great resource to keep bookmarked. It’s great for local walks too, not just hard hiking trails.

Bears in National Parks

The NPS website shares types of bears in National Parks, what to do if you encounter a bear, what about bear-deterrent spray, and even an interesting section on cultural connections to bears. It’s all beary good stuff to know!

Arrive Outdoors

Arrive is an amazing gear rental website where you can rent anything and everything from tents to tables and chairs to hiking shoes or poles to binoculars. Need something for your adventure but think you may never use it again? Want to test out a new brand? Rent it through Arrive!

Build a DIY campfire pit

Here’s a fun idea: build your own campfire pit! Here’s an easy step-by-step process of how to get it done.

Survival myths that could actually kill you

Have you been watching too many reality survival shows and think you can handle any type of emergency — like if you get lost in the woods on a hike, or your RV breaks down in the middle of the desert, or you get bit by a snake, or some other emergency? Well, here some myths are refuted and the facts are explained to help you survive in an emergency.

The best hike in every state

We’ve probably featured a website like this before, but we spent a good 10 minutes here just looking at the photos. Anyone want to join us for a hike?

Seek by iNaturalist

This app is so cool! Next time you’re outside, simply open the app, point the camera at a plant, animal, bug, etc., and the app will identify and teach you things about that living object.

Park versus refuge: What’s the difference?

There are a lot of national and state wilderness designations. We’ll bet you’ve never heard of a lot of these (we hadn’t!). Here’s how to tell them apart.

Get out in nature…via live stream!

See some grizzly bears…from your couch! Here’s a list from Forbes of amazing nature live streams. Some of these are more exciting than action movies!

The best walks in America

Here are 50 of the best walks in America. If you’re a hiker or a walker, you won’t want to miss these beautiful trails.

40 garden ideas for small spaces

We know it’s hard to have a garden with an RV, but we found some pretty interesting ideas on this website and think some of them might work for a campsite or even inside your RV. Take a look!

PETS

PawCulture

Any dog fans out there? This is your site for everything dog-related. Tons of advice about owning Fido, breed information, best gear out there, dog-friendly spots in major cities, etc. If it’s about dogs, you’ll find it on this totally pawsome site.

Travel with a pet

From the USDA, here’s everything you need to know about traveling with a pet. And, if you happen to own a swan, pigeon or a quail, no, you cannot travel with it.

Petfinder

It’s about time you got a dog or cat (or bird or turtle!). Petfinder’s infinite (well, it feels like it) database of available pets in your area is the perfect place to find your next best friend. Some trivia: Petfinder currently lists more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups. It is owned by Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and reports that it has facilitated more than 22 million pet adoptions as of 2013.

The most dog-friendly RV parks in America

Fido will be lucky if he gets to stay at one of these RV parks! Most of them have dog parks and some have trails and agility courses.

For those who travel with pets…

GoPetFriendly.com is a “full-service” website for those traveling with pets. Besides helpful tips for traveling with your furry friends, they list pet-friendly campgrounds, beaches, off-leash parks, as well as veterinarians and pet supply stores, and even restaurants and wineries where your pooch is welcome to join you!

ROAD, TRAFFIC & WEATHER

Safe Travel USA

This handy website from Iteris, Inc. puts together DOT and other state travel information to help you see road, traffic and weather conditions ahead. A good one to consult before long drives.

AAA Digest of Motor Laws

“The AAA Digest of Motor Laws is an online compendium of laws and rules related to driving and owning a motor vehicle in the United States and Canada.” Good reference source as you’re traveling around North America.

Mountain-Forecast

Hiking or exploring the nearby mountains? Mountain-Forecast tells you everything (and we mean everything) you’ll need to know about the weather forecast for any specific mountain or range. Find out at what elevation the snow starts and the temperature at every 1000′ of gain.

How to keep an RV cool in the summer

It’s getting hot across the country and you may have already had to use your RV’s air conditioner. Here are a few simple tips for keeping your RV cool in the summer.

DIY Air Conditioner

Well, this is pretty cool….literally! Up for a fun project? Build yourself an air conditioner!

The deadliest highway in every state

This certainly isn’t one of our most cheerful websites of the day, but it is an interesting one. Ever wondered what the deadliest highway in your state is? This list from CBS News will tell you. And maybe be extra cautious when traveling on these highways.

Longhauler-USA

“Transportation trucking resources for long-haul truck drivers.” But this website is a directory of anything truck drivers, or any drivers, could ever need: road and traffic conditions by state, truck maps and routes (including restrictions), speed limit laws by state, hospital/physician search — too much to list (mind-boggling!). Check it out!

Weather2Travel

This website is great for planning vacations and taking weather into consideration. It shows you everything from humidity to sea temperatures (swimming, anyone?) as well as all current weather conditions. There are even interactive tools that show your chances of getting caught in storms, etc.

RV STUFF

Women’s RV Forum

This one is for the ladies! Chat with other women RVers in this handy forum about RVing with pets, RV recipes, plan get-togethers, start a book club and discuss recent crafts or DIY projects.

Sanidumps

Looking for a nearby dump station? Use this website to find every dump station in your area.

The top 100 camping blogs

Have endless hours to explore the Internet? Start here. These 100 blogs have everything (literally everything) you need to know about camping all around the world.

RV bloggers give advice to newbies

Well-known RV bloggers give advice on what they wish they’d known when they started.

Prepare your winterized RV for storage

Here’s a helpful article on KOA.com from our friend Mark Polk about how to properly store your RV after it’s been winterized.

Online resources for RVers

If you’d like to learn about a whole bunch of excellent online resources for RVers, this is a great place to start.

Drivin’ & Vibin’

This family of three lives full-time on the road and writes great blog posts about living minimally and mindfully.

GoRVing Reddit

A Reddit feed for everyone who wants to “talk shop.” Everything here from RV modifications (and photos), advice, tips, information on buying and selling, to just about everything else RV-related.

RVing Women

This a national group of more than 2,000 women of all ages who travel independently with RVs. Some are retired and travel full time. Others still work and participate in weekend rallies. No matter how long you’ve been on the road, you can always learn something, and this group is a great resource for solo women RVers.

Norcold Refrigerators

Time for a new fridge for your RV? Or just curious about what’s available? Check here for the RV refrigerator lineup at Norcold, the most popular maker of RV refrigerators in America.

HitchItch

Ever wonder what other RVers are up to? How are they making money? How’d they remodel their rig so it looks that nice? HitchItch lists pages of blogs of fellow RVers so you can stay up to date, get advice, and learn how other RVers are living.

Love Your RV

Full-timer Ray takes you along on his RVing journey. You’ll find great tips about the lifestyle on this website, as well as his favorite RVing products, DIY projects and more.

RVing Guide

This website has great articles about everything RV related. They say: “Real people. Real experiences. Real helpful.”

CAT Scale

Know how much your RV weighs? You should! Use this website to find a nearby CAT Scale to weigh your rig.

Elkhart RV factory tours

We’ve taken a few factory tours in Elkhart and highly recommend taking the time to do so if you’re in the area. Here’s a site with all the factories. Make sure to download the PDF to see the days and hours of operation at each factory.

RV Tow Check

“RV Tow Check is the only trailer towing calculator app of its kind that supports all manufacturers’ weight safety and warranty warnings. … This is the only towing calculator app RV owners need to use that answers the most often asked question, ‘How much can my truck or SUV tow?’ RV Tow Check complies with SAE J2807 trailer weight rating (TWR) calculation guidelines.”

Why is the RV design so boring?

This article from Curbed asks: Why do all RVs look the same, and what are with those ugly “swoosh” decals on the sides?

Simple ways to improve fuel economy

RVing expert Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101, explains many different ways to improve on RV fuel economy on KOA’s website.

Tips for off-grid solar systems (and more!)

This website is all about solar power, and this article is especially useful for RVers with solar systems. Poke around here if you’re in need of some guidance on the subject.

How to stop condensation in an RV

A helpful article by the folks at Full-Time RVing about stopping mold in its tracks by not letting any condensation into your RV. They have some other helpful articles too.

31 mistakes I made with my RV

Here’s a great list from Writerz about mistakes one RVer made with their RV. Good info for all, not just newbies.

Camping hacks (from the dollar store) that you need to know

We see a lot of articles similar to this, but we’re shocked at how many times we said, “Oooooh! That’s a good idea!” while reading this one. There’s some good stuff in here, folks. Check it out.

Fix My Blinds

Just when you think there isn’t a website for everything…. If or when you have a problem with the RV’s blinds, check here for ideas about how to repair them.

SELLING/RENTING/BUYING RVS

NADA Guides RV pricing

Find prices and values for all RV types. See what your RV might be worth, or see how much the RV you’d like to purchase, or upgrade to, costs.

Tips for selling an RV

Thinking of selling your RV? Here are some great tips from DoItYourselfRV on how to sell your rig in the classifieds.

The best RV rental companies of 2020

Thinking about renting an RV? Check out this list of the best rental companies of 2020. You’ll know where to look after reading this.

RV USA

Looking around for a new rig? Want to see what others are selling your same year and model for? RV USA lists more than 36,000 RVs for sale – new and used!

Types of RVs: How to find the best one for you

Buying an RV soon? This article from Reader’s Digest will help you decide which type of RV is best for you, depending on your lifestyle and how you plan on using it.

TECHNOLOGY/APPS/PHOTOGRAPHY

Technomadia and essential RV apps!

Chris and Cherie have an excellent website about life on the road, but their page (and video) on must-have RV apps for your phone is a great resource.

Wi-Fi Free Spot

This very helpful website gives you lists, pages and pages long, of places that offer free Wi-Fi. Never be without Internet access again!

RV Trip Diary

This is an app (for iPhone and Android) that allows you to keep a written (and photo) diary of RV parks you visit. Answer questions like: Was the park clean? Did it have hookups? Would I return? Take photos and check the location off on your personal map. (Fun fact: This app was developed by the 20-year-old son of one of our readers!)

EarthCam

Want to know what the weather is like in New York right now? Want to see how many people are at the Eiffel Tower? EarthCam has live webcams all over the world to help you moderate some of your wanderlust.

Is the website down for everyone or just me?

Frustrated because a website won’t load? This site tells you if the website you’re trying to load won’t work for everyone, or just you/your computer. Helpful for those times you want to throw the computer out the window!

Fifteen best photo-editing apps

These 15 apps are for both iPhone and Android, so they’ve got you covered. With these apps, you can edit your phone photos as you could with any professional photo software on your computer. Enjoy, photographers!

Best smartphone apps for RV living

Before clicking this link, make sure you have some free time because you’re going to want to download all these to your phone right away. They’ll make your life a lot easier.

Scam Alerts

Here’s the official (Federal Trade Commission) website for all current scams. Good to keep on hand and check now and again. Online scams are scary; make yourself aware so you aren’t a victim.

Daily Overview on Instagram

This is a neat Instagram account! Take a look at these absolutely incredible photos showing the Earth from above. Pretty amazing we live on this planet, huh?

TRAVEL

The USA’s prettiest libraries

Oh, we’re just dreaming of the day we can go to libraries again! It’s the time of year we all want to cozy up with a book. Visit these beautiful libraries across the country and find yourself a good new book!

10 Best National Parks in the U.S. For Stargazing

This article from Travel + Leisure will make you want to camp out under the stars! Check out these amazing places to stargaze across National Parks in the U.S. Wow!

The Atlas Obscura Guide to The United States

This is one of the coolest websites we know about. There are 8,189 “cool, hidden and unusual things to do in the U.S.” listed here, and we bet you’ll want to hop in your RV or car and go explore some of them.

The 10 coolest Airstream hotels

We don’t even have time to write this description, we’re running out the door to check into one of these totally adorable hotels featuring Airstreams. See ya there!

ParkTracks

Tired of hearing ambulances out the window? Your neighbor’s new puppy driving you nuts? ParkTracks, from the National Park Service, plays a track of sounds from our National Parks to relax you. Sit back, close your windows, then your eyes, and transport yourself to paradise.

Caves to explore in the U.S.

How many of these caves have you been to? This list of 15 incredible caves in the U.S. will surely bring out your inner explorer. Plus, who doesn’t love going into a cold cave especially during a hot summer?

America’s coolest hotels

Feel like taking a break from the RV for a night? Here’s a list of America’s most unique hotels and, we gotta say, they’re pretty dang cool.

Fall colors state-by-state

Hard to believe it’s already fall, isn’t it? Here from tripsavvy.com is a state-by-state guide to fall colors. This is handy!

The prettiest town in every state

How many have you been to? Is one along the route of your next destination? This would even be a good list to plan a road trip around.

Indie Bound

While we do love Amazon (we can’t deny it), we do also love supporting small, locally owned bookstores while traveling. This site shows you every independent bookstore near your current location. Shop local!

American Fun Facts

Reader’s Digest has a great list of American fun facts you may not know! Plus, each fun fact links to another interesting article, so click here when you’re feeling curious and have some time to kill.

TripSavvy

Whether you’re planning a trip or just want to learn a little about the world, TripSavvy is a great, easy-to-navigate website about all the cool things to see and do when you travel. Enjoy!

18 bizarre and funny U.S. city names

This is an article on BuzzFeed, not a website, but some of these town names are so weird you’d think they were fake! Check ’em out for a good laugh.

Best beaches in National Parks

It’s beach time, folks! Dig up that swimsuit and hit the water. Here’s a list of the 10 best beaches in National Parks.

The best National Park road trips to take all year long

Stay away from the crowded National Parks in the summer, and plan one of these 15 road trips that can be taken at any time of year.

Slang across America

What the heck did that guy just say? He’s going to “wrench” the chicken? I hope not! This is an entertaining list of slang terms used across the country.

88 weird tourist attractions

If you’re looking for something to do that’s off the beaten path, consult this list. We’ve found some things to add to our list for this summer (especially since many can be done while social distancing!).

The best towns for antiquing in the U.S.

Feel like shopping? Check out these 14 towns known for their numerous antique stores. We’ll come with you!

The best rest stops in America

Don’t just stop for gas and keep going – explore these 8 amazing rest stops across the U.S. Some have movie theaters, others have museums, and one even has mini-golf.

Tips for romantic RV vacations

Thinking of hitting the road with your new special someone? Check out these 11 tips on how to make your RV vacation romantic.

The most colorful places in the U.S.

How many of these colorful places have you visited? Among the 15 places listed here, it looks like this has planned the perfect colorful road trip for you.

The coolest building in every state

Wooooow! Look at that house in Alaska! Have you ever seen anything like it? This neat list shows you the coolest-lookin’ building in each state – some of them are incredible!

The All-American Bucket List

Reader’s Digest brings you a great list for 50 adventures – one in each of the states. It’s torture – we want to do them all! How many of these things have you done?

Travel the world from your couch with these streamable movies

Reading, TV and movies are all a great way for your mind to escape (or “travel”). Here’s a list of 12 movies you can stream from your couch that will take you all over the world.

Free National Parks

Did you know that not all National Parks charge an entrance free? In fact, here’s a list of 50 that don’t! Once it’s safe to go out and travel again, we’ll see you at one of these beautiful spots.

Free travel guides from Oregon

Planning a trip to Oregon? Or do you live there and want to find out what you’ve been missing? Here are some free travel guides from Oregon that you can have mailed to you, and some can also be viewed online.

Jaw-dropping sand dunes in the U.S.

Here’s a list from Travel Channel of the most jaw-dropping sand dunes across the country. How many have you visited?

America’s abandoned rest stops

This list from Thrillist is incredible. Take a look at these abandoned rest areas all over the country. You’ll want to plan a few stops at these once you’re traveling again!

Secret spaces hidden at famous landmarks

This list is making us want to go revisit some of these famous landmarks just to find these secret hidden spaces! How neat! We’d give up the RV for a few nights to stay in some of these amazing secret apartments…

Books that will take you on real-life adventures

We love a good adventure book (especially when it is a true story). This list from National Geographic will surely produce a lot of wanderlust. Happy reading!

Bizarre museums to add to your next road trip

This list of 15 bizarre museums from Fodor’s Travel is even entertaining just to look through. Once all these museums open back up, you’ll have to plan a visit!

America’s top indoor attractions

‘Tis the season of snow and rain and ice and sleet and hail. Ugh. If you’re feeling trapped inside, head to one of these 75 amazing indoor attractions across the country. Fun!

The weirdest thing every state is proud of

Yep, they’re all pretty weird all right. Each state has one totally bizarre landmark that they seem to be pretty proud of. This page lists them all.

WORK/VOLUNTEER

Work For RVers

Looking for some work while on the road? This website shows current job postings you can do from your RV, or while you’re on the road passing through. Worth checking out!

All For Good

One of the largest sources for volunteer positions, simply type in your nearest town or city and see hundreds of opportunities appear.

Forest Service, NPS, BLM and other volunteer positions

Hundreds of volunteer opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, etc., including campground hosts, wilderness ranger, boat launch hosts, facility maintenance, trailhead naturalist, interpreter and educator, and tons more.

Workers on Wheels

If you’re looking for a new job while RVing, this is a good resource to keep handy. The site lists many available work opportunities for RVers, both in and out of campgrounds and RV parks.