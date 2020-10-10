What do you think caused this destruction?

Yikes! What the heck could cause such destruction of a leather couch?

A dog, that’s what — a Fox Hound.

The photo was posted in our Facebook group, RVing with Dogs. A member named Christina posted it. She said the dog, named Barney, was a rescue. “This was his handiwork about 2-3 weeks after adopting him,” she wrote. “The good news? He outgrew it. No more furniture eating.”

She also noted Barney had eaten a twin mattress. A fellow member suggested the reason for the dog’s destructive behavior was “extreme separation anxiety.”

A long discussion ensued about this incident and about crating dogs in RVs to keep them from creating such destruction.

You might want to check out the Facebook group, RVing with Dogs, and leave a comment there if you’ve experienced this sort of thing with a dog of your own.

