What RV advice NOT to ask for on a forum

By Ray Burr, loveyourrv.com

While reading many RV forums over the last few years I’ve watched as a few topics always seem to blow up into extensive threads with many replies and comments. Unfortunately, many times these forum threads degrade into outright arguments and bad feelings, or they are just a big long rehash of previously answered questions.

My advice is, if you’re new to an RV forum and want to ask for RV advice, use the search feature first and see if anyone has already answered the question.

Here are examples of what will happen with certain questions

Is a diesel motor better than gas?

A no-win argument will ensue with folks siding with usually what they own.

A no-win argument will ensue with folks siding with usually what they own. What is the best brand of tires?

This is one of the most contentious topics in any RV forum. You'll see a plethora of detailed specs, ratings and weights, and hear anecdotal stories of tire mayhem. Brands will be touted and an argument between the merits of LT versus STR tire types will develop.

This is one of the most contentious topics in any RV forum. You’ll see a plethora of detailed specs, ratings and weights, and hear anecdotal stories of tire mayhem. Brands will be touted and an argument between the merits of LT versus STR tire types will develop. What portable generator should I buy?

Owners of more expensive, quieter brands will argue against the cheaper, noisier type. Apples-to-oranges-to-bananas debates will take place and again, like tires, many specs will be cited.

Owners of more expensive, quieter brands will argue against the cheaper, noisier type. Apples-to-oranges-to-bananas debates will take place and again, like tires, many specs will be cited. Should I carry a gun in the RV?

An almost-mirror reflection of the U.S. national debate will take place. The debate will flow in circles and go on for pages. If you're a Canadian, best to just stay out of it.

An almost-mirror reflection of the U.S. national debate will take place. The debate will flow in circles and go on for pages. If you’re a Canadian, best to just stay out of it. I hear you can camp at Walmart — is that true?

It's true, sort of, sometimes. A constant stream of opinions and "you should've seen what these RVers did" stories will erupt. Misinformation will be offered and a side debate about how Walmart dry camping isn't real "boondocking" inevitably will surface.

It’s true, sort of, sometimes. A constant stream of opinions and “you should’ve seen what these RVers did” stories will erupt. Misinformation will be offered and a side debate about how Walmart dry camping isn’t real “boondocking” inevitably will surface. What’s the best truck to tow with?

Dodge is better than Chevy is better than Ford is better than Chevy is better than Dodge is better than Ford is better than Toyota Tundra!

Dodge is better than Chevy is better than Ford is better than Chevy is better than Dodge is better than Ford is better than Toyota Tundra! What’s better: Class A or fifth wheel RVs?

Impossible to answer as it's a personal choice based on each unique circumstance. So the thread will grow out of control as each person relates their own story of "why."

Impossible to answer as it’s a personal choice based on each unique circumstance. So the thread will grow out of control as each person relates their own story of “why.” Why are dog owners so inconsiderate?

People are very passionate regarding their furry children. Don’t open this can of worms.

If you must ask one of these RV forum questions, then:

Be prepared to read and reply to many comments. People who disappear after asking a question are most annoying.

Try to be as specific as you can when framing the question. This will limit answers you’re not interested in.

Don’t be surprised if by page two of the thread the conversation has little to do with your initial question.

##RVDT1421