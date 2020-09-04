My new favorite tool: I solved so many RV issues with this gadget!

By Nanci Dixon

My new favorite tool was just delivered. It is a Digital Inspection Endoscope that allows me to see into very tight, small, dark spaces. It is two cameras at the end of a long, 16 ft. cable connected to a viewing monitor so I can see exactly what the cameras see. This thing is cool!

I have been consumed with tracking down the entrance holes of the mice invasions in our motorhome. I could see where they came out (under the island cabinet) but not what they left or chewed up on their way there. I also couldn’t see far enough in the bays to discover the entrance. This endoscope is perfect! I found a chewed up wire and a torn furnace duct. I also found the hole under the bay they slunk through, and sealed it up. Whew!

Next, I wanted to see behind the TV to check if all the connections were tight. The TV has been blinking on and off, so I knew something was wrong. It was easy to fish the cable and camera through a small opening, look around and snap a couple pics! You can view the camera live and take pictures or video to review later. I found the loose plug.

It was hard to see the motorhome’s diesel engine without taking a panel out in a bay or removing the tile floor in the motorhome closet. We simply pushed the camera through from the back and with the two lenses, and got a great front and side view.

Lost my hairbrush somewhere behind a drawer – found it! The tangle of wires in the AV cabinet? Now I can find where they come from, what they connect to, where they go and how to untangle them without disconnecting everything. Now that’s something I’ll be celebrating…

Just can’t wait to find another problem to “look” into. If you don’t have one of these nifty gadgets, I highly recommend buying one. You’ll have a lot of fun with it, and I can say that from experience.

##RVT964