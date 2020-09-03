7 handy uses for RV shelf liner you probably haven’t thought of

By Nanci Dixon

Most RVers are familiar with the cushioned shelf liners that protect our dishware when we travel and bump down the road (this stuff). Beyond lining shelves to cushion and grip objects, the leftover pieces can be used for a lot of things around the RV.

Cutting board dangerously slipping? Put a small piece of shelf liner underneath the board. You can chop, dice and slice in peace! The great thing about using the liner in the kitchen is that it is hand and machine washable.

It can also cushion lids when traveling. Particularly great for the glass lid on an Instant Pot.

While it works great on cabinet shelves, it also works well on raised metal shelves to prevent items shifting.

Add some under the small bins in the bathroom medicine cabinet to keep them from sliding around.

Jars hard to open? Cut a circle from the leftover liner and get a good grip on lids. The small piece takes up virtually no storage room. No more asking for help from your favorite strong arm!

Keep things from sliding on the dash.

Use it as a coaster or protect a surface from scratching. And don’t forget to take time to smell the roses.

