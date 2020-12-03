What would you do for an internet connection?

By Dave Helgeson

After nearly two weeks of boondocking at various sites without a usable internet connection, the inbox of my email account was approaching 100 unread emails and dozens of unread newsletters. Plus, I have to admit, I was just a little anxious on catching up on what had been happening on social media.

Upon arriving at a new boondocking campsite, I was presented with several options on where to set up camp. Two relative level spots where others had previously camped and one “spot” out on a point with a commanding view of the valley miles below, not offered by the other two spots. While the two “level” sites had a usable internet connection (2 bars of LTE), the one on the point was much stronger (4 bars of LTE). Since I always enjoy a campsite with a view, the spot on the point won out.

After backing out onto the point to a spot that I felt was the best position to obtain level, I quickly realized my supply of leveling blocks was woefully inadequate. This problem was quickly remedied by dismantling part of a nearby rock fire ring and utilizing the few pieces of split firewood left behind by previous campers. Luckily my wife was inside the RV as I put the finishing touches on my leveling job. Therefore, she not able to witness the precarious piles of rocks and wood we were perched upon until the next morning when she exited our travel trailer prior to departure.

The strong internet connection allowed me to catch up and clear the backlog of emails and newsletters including RV Travel newsletters / Daily Tips. Given the view, I took care of them while sitting outside the RV while soaking in the view.

So what are you willing to do for your internet fix after being without service for weeks? Please comment below.

Note: I should have left the social media alone. After two weeks camping in the boondocks without internet access I had pretty much forgotten what a mess our world is in. As a previous article published in RV Travel pointed out, we all should consider a digital detox now and then.