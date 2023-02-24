Not every RVer uses their RV’s toilet the same way… Wait, what?!

“I’m sorry. What did you say?” I thought at first that I’d misunderstood the statement. Up until then, I thought there was only one way to use the RV toilet. I quickly found out that I was mistaken! Turns out, there are two distinct groups of RVers when it comes to using the RV toilet. (At least two groups I’ve discovered. Who knows? There may be more!)

No solids in the RV toilet tank

Some RVers, both long-term and newbies alike, prefer to not put any solids into their RV toilet. No solid waste. No paper. Here’s what these “no solids in the tank” folks said:

Odor. "No solids into the black tank mean no odors out."

“No solids into the black tank mean no odors out.” Chemicals . “No chemicals are needed if you keep solids out of your black tank.”

Less dumping. "You won't need to empty your black tank as often."

. “You won’t need to empty your black tank as often.” No sensor issues . “My RV’s black tank sensor has never malfunctioned. I’m convinced that’s because we’ve never put solids down the toilet.”

What about TP? "We put any damp toilet paper into a small, plastic trash bag, then twist it closed. There is no odor because we regularly take out the bathroom trash."

The other camp

Folks who say, “Use your RV toilet as it was intended,” are on the opposing side of the “no solids” group. Here’s what they had to say:

Odor. "There is no odor if you use the right tank treatment."

“There is no odor if you use the right tank treatment.” Convenience . “Who wants to traipse to the campground restrooms in the middle of the night?”

Tank dumping. "You'll still dump the black tank before you go to the next campsite or before you head for home. It's no big deal."

. “You’ll still dump the black tank before you go to the next campsite or before you head for home. It’s no big deal.” Sensor issues. “We put solids down our RV toilet and haven’t had sensor problems. Just use lots of water when you flush. Lots. Of. Water. In addition, you can always use a holding tank sprayer.”

So, there you have it. How do you answer the question? What is the “right” way to use the RV toilet? Please respond in the comments below.

