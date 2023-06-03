By Cheri Sicard

I can report firsthand that the technique outlined in the video below from the Cleaning How To YouTube channel actually works. When I found it, I had been searching for how to clean mineral deposits in an RV toilet.

However, I was wary of putting chemicals into my RV septic system and did not know what was and was not safe to use. Turns out the solution is inexpensive and all-natural.

When I bought my used travel trailer it was in good condition and after my rehab, it even looked stylish. Except in the bathroom.

My RV toilet looked even worse than the toilet in the video at the 50-second mark. No matter how much I cleaned the bowl, the bottom was covered in ugly thick brown mineral deposits. To make it worse, after spending the last six months in Mexico with very hard water, new deposits were starting to build up anywhere water ran.

I was starting to think I would need to replace the toilet!

I should not have worried. As the video shows, simple white distilled vinegar will do the trick.

I was skeptical but tried it. Mine was much worse than the one in the video, so I am going to have to do it again. But my first vinegar cleaning got rid of about 75% of the mineral deposits and I finally have an RV toilet that looks clean. One more vinegar session should have all the mineral deposits removed. WOW. I don’t have to replace the toilet after all.

So if you have ever wondered how to clean mineral deposits in an RV toilet, wonder no more. This is actually an easy fix. And know that this does not have to be an RV toilet—it works at home too.

##RVT1107