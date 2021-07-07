Where do you carry your RV sewer tote?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re a serious boondocker – or want to be one – you know that one of the more difficult issues can be caring for waste water. If you’ve found that delightful place to park the rig and you want to just stay there for a while, who on earth wants to break camp to go back and dump gray water. Enter the “blue boy” “sewer tote,” that allows you to dump your waste water in a portable tank, then tote the tank – not the rig – to a suitable dump station.

So where you do you carry your blue boy when you’re on the road?

That was a question asked by an RVer who was just getting ready to get their own portable waste tank. And RVers, typically creative, came up with a few ideas.

One of the most popular ideas, for the travel trailer and fifth wheel set, is to carry that tote in the bed of your pickup. Of course, when empty, a tote could be light enough to try and get loose. We’ve had some odd wind currents come up in the bed of our pickup when towing the fiver, so keep in mind, you may need to weight or tie it down.

But what if you’re using your sewer tote with a motorhome? There’s no handy pickup bed there (unless your “toad” is a pickup). Like some trailer owners we’ve heard about, there’s often room at the rear of the rig. Got a ladder rack? Don’t know how many times we’ve seen folks tie their tote to the ladder rack. Some RVers consider this a BAD idea, likening a blue boy on the back like something straight out of the Beverly Hillbillies. If you can live with it, but don’t have a ladder rack, get creative with some scrap metal and your hitch receiver and build a rack that hangs on the receiver.

Others take a more “concealed” approach to packing “Old Blue,” around. One RVer slid under his rig and using angle iron, built a swing-down rack where the tote rode about in style (and out of site) until needed. And as hard as it is to believe, some RVers actually store their Blue Boys inside their rigs. Where? One RVer said he put his smaller tote in the shower stall; another put his to bed in the unused bunk of his bunkhouse style trailer. Many motorhome folks say they find space in one of their basement storage compartments.

Here are some actual comments from readers with their solutions:

“We carry ours on a hitch mounted carrier on our toad. When not in use, we remove the entire rack/tank combo. When we need to use it, back on to the toad it goes and we fill it with our pump and dedicated 50′ garden hose, Then we drive to the dump station and empty using an extra piece of 3″ sewer hose. It works well for us no matter how far the dump station.”

“We have a 2000 Dutch Star DP. We have a 10 gal blue boy that we carry under the battery compartment in the rear of the motorhome. We drilled some holes under the compartment and secure the blue boy with 3 rubber bungee cords. This has worked for us for 16 years fulltiming, the last 9 years mostly boondocking.”

Editor’s note: Thetford sells a tote storage system that uses an RV’s ladder for its support. Learn more about it here. Amazon.com has a large selection of sewer totes and other accessories.

