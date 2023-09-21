Why are RV wheel lug holes collapsing toward brake drum?

Dear Dave,

I have a 19-foot Springdale travel trailer with 14 x 5.5 Dexstar modular steel wheels on two 3500 lb. axles. I have always used a torque wrench to set the lug nuts to 100 ft. lbs. On just one wheel, two of the nuts have pulled the “lug hole” in the wheel towards the brake drum, bottoming it out on the drum. The amount of stud sticking through these nuts is longer than the others, revealing the collapse. The studs are not stretching or pulling out of the drum. Despite this, the wheel does not show any lateral run-out wobble. Is the 100 ft. lbs. I was told to use excessive? Is this just an anomaly? I think I should replace the wheel, but of course don’t want this to happen again. Thank you. —Eric, 2015 Keystone Springdale

Most likely your axle and the hub are a Dexter brand, since I don’t believe Lippert had much market share in the trailer industry. According to the Dexter website, they discontinued making wheels in 2004 and, as you indicated, the rim is actually a Dexstar brand. There is a label on the rim where I can make out the Dexstar name, and in the lower right of the rim is stamped T-14×5.5 JJ. Both Dexstar and Dexter have torque recommendations.

Dexstar is a division of Kenda USA located in Elkhart, IN, and has been manufacturing steel wheels for the marine and RV industry for over 45 years. According to their specifications sheet, the 14×5.5 means the rim diameter is 14” and the width is 5.5”. According to their Wheel Matching chart, it does not list a 5.5” width, rather Hub Diameter, which most likely is the “pitch circle diameter” they list in their specifications as 4.5. So it is a little confusing, but I do believe the recommendation is 90-120 LB/FT.

Dexter also has a recommendation of the same 90-120 Ft. Lbs., so I do not think the 100 LB/FT is excessive. I believe it has more to do with the rim getting hot and weak, but I’m not sure why just two bolts. I recommend using an infrared thermometer to check hub, brake drum, rim, and tire temperatures once a day when traveling. If the temperature got hot due to dry bearings or trailer brakes set a little high, it might weaken the metal and cause this.

Torque sequence

It could also be due to the torque sequence. Dexter recommends not only an alternating pattern but a three-step tightening process. I would also suggest having the tire checked for balance and alignment as it could create a slight wobble or vibration that you cannot detect but could cause an issue later down the road.

Dear Dave,

