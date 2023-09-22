RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 22, 2023

Issue 2215

Tip of the Day

6 tips for scoring a national park campsite

By Julie Chickery

National parks are among the most popular places for RV travelers. The National Park Service reported that it had more than 312 million visitors in 2022. Add record-breaking RV sales and rentals over the last few years, and you have a huge demand for national park campsites. Unfortunately, that makes it even harder than ever to actually get a coveted reservation.

Here are some tips for scoring a national park campsite.

Why are RV wheel lug holes collapsing toward brake drum?

Dear Dave,

I have a 19-foot Springdale travel trailer with 14 x 5.5 Dexstar modular steel wheels on two 3500 lb. axles. I have always used a torque wrench to set the lug nuts to 100 ft. lbs. On just one wheel, two of the nuts have pulled the “lug hole” in the wheel towards the brake drum, bottoming it out on the drum. The amount of stud sticking through these nuts is longer than the others, revealing the collapse. The studs are not stretching or pulling out of the drum. Despite this, the wheel does not show any lateral run-out wobble. Is the 100 ft. lbs. I was told to use excessive? Is this just an anomaly? I think I should replace the wheel, but of course don’t want this to happen again. Thank you. —Eric, 2015 Keystone Springdale

RV hydraulic system maintenance

If your RV has hydraulic leveling jacks or a slideout system, you want to have RV hydraulic maintenance performed periodically. This will check the hydraulic fluid level in your reservoir for low fluid, leaks and damage.

To ensure that everything is functioning properly, the fluid levels should stay consistent. If the fluid level looks low in the reservoir, this could indicate a potential unseen issue or leak somewhere in the system.

Check out empty nester’s incredible skoolie bus conversion

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below you’ll meet Jaime and her short bus, raised-roof, skoolie, named the Battle Bus. When Jaime became an empty nester she embraced the nomad lifestyle and hasn’t looked back.

Jaime’s sustainable off-grid tiny home on wheels makes her new nomadic lifestyle possible, and we get a full tour in the video.

Of course, a raised-roof skoolie is unique in and of itself, but Jaime’s artful mobile tiny home offers so much more.

Thetford’s toilet seal isn’t crappy!

Nobody wants to talk about a yucky toilet, but nobody wants to actually have to deal with a yucky toilet either… Enter Thetford’s Toilet Seal Lube and Conditioner. It works on all RV and boat toilets and protects the seal from drying out. If your toilet’s seal dries out, it can prevent it from sealing and holding water. You don’t want that! This is one of those products you should really use, even if dealing with your toilet isn’t your all-time favorite thing to do. Check it out.

Take an RV trip to ancient ruins—right here in the U.S.!

Wait a minute! Ancient ruins? Here in the U.S.? Yep, you read that right. There are several ancient ruins you can visit! The wonderful thing about RVing to ancient ruins is that they are scattered all over the United States. Here are a few of Gail Marsh’s favorites.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Use a “drip loop” for cables going into your RV

Reader Bryan sent this in recently as a comment to a post: “If you run a cable (power, coax, ethernet, etc.) into an RV, make sure to do a ‘drip loop’ first. A drip loop is a part of the cable that is lower than the point it enters inside. This allows any water that is coming down the cable to drip off at the lower point. Without a drip loop, the water will just follow the cable into the inside of the camper. Drip loops are good for any cable or hose where you don’t want the water to follow a path somewhere it shouldn’t. Just remember that water does not go uphill.” —Thanks for the great drip tip, Bryan!

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

by Peggy Sue Ross from Springfield, VA

Peggy Sue’s butternut squash soup is hearty enough to be a meal. It’s a fantastic fall soup. When the cream cheese is added, the texture is like chowder. Velvety smooth, this soup is filled with flavor thanks to the fresh onions, chicken bouillon, and seasoning combination. There’s a little bit of a kick from the cayenne but it’s not overpowering. This is a delicious butternut squash soup.

