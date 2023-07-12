Why does converter show 13.8 volts output but battery shows 7.1 volts?

Dear Dave,

I’m using a 12-volt battery instead of two 6-volt batteries. When I check the voltage at the lines going to the battery, I’m getting 7.1 volts. Is this correct or is the converter getting reduced to 7.1 volts because I used to have two 6-volts batteries. My converter reads 13.8 volts at the leads going out. —Ernest, 2000 Pace Arrow Vision

Dear Ernest,

Something is not right with the voltage as your converter/charger does not adjust different voltage for 6 volt or 12 volt. If you are plugged into shoreline power, the converter will put out 13.8 volts initially until the battery reaches 12.6 volts and then drops to 13.2 volts. If you have two 6-volt batteries, they should be connected in series, which is positive to negative, and gives you a 12-volt bank.

But if you only have one 12-volt battery, it should read 12.6 volts fully charged. If you are only getting 7.1 volts at the battery, somewhere the connection from the converter to the battery has an open connection which is not allowing the charge voltage from the converter to reach the battery. This would explain why you are not seeing 13.8 volts at the battery, and it has drained down to 7.1 volts as it is not being charged.

First thing to check is battery disconnect switch

The first thing I would look at is the battery disconnect switch, typically located in the entrance area. Sometimes it is down on the side of the steps or could be higher on the cabinet panel with the light switches. If the switch is in the disconnect position, it is like removing the negative post and nothing from the converter will get to the battery. It is designed to reduce a drain on the battery from a component left on during storage such as compartment lights and such. Typically, the LP leak detector is bypassed from this switch so it can still drain a battery in a matter of a few weeks.

If the switch is in the connected or closed position, then you will need to trace the cables from the converter to the battery and everything in between. There are several solenoids, ground posts, and components that could be loose or broken, or even a fuse tripped.

Look at this rat’s nest from a 2015 Thor Challenger which has several posts, fuses, and other connections. This actually had a spade-type fuse that had tripped and created an open circuit to the generator, so it was not getting power to start. It did not affect the charge from the converter; however, they are all wired different.

Good luck getting a wiring diagram

The challenge is that you will most likely not be able to get a wiring diagram, as Fleetwood has been bought by REV. I have heard most owners have not had any luck getting them. So, it will probably be a hands-on journey following the cables, unless you can find a wiring diagram online.

I would also recommend checking the actual converter, as there may be fuses on the back side. Typically, if you find 13.8 volts on the converter, the fuses should be good. But I’ve learned to never say never, or always, when it comes to RVs.

