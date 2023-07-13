RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 13, 2023

Issue 2164

Tip of the Day

Everything you need to know about cleaning your RV awning

By Gail Marsh

Cleaning your RV’s awning is essential if you want it to look good and last a long time. If you clean your awning often, pull it in during bad weather, and fix small rips or tears right away when you notice them, you’ll extend the life of your awning. Awnings are expensive to replace, but if you take care of yours, it might last as long as you own your camper.

Before you begin any cleaning regimen, you’ll want to check your RV owner’s manual. RV awnings are made of either vinyl or acrylic material. Both can be damaged by applying the wrong detergent, using the wrong brush (use a soft brush for vinyl, a stiff brush for acrylic), and scrubbing too vigorously.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my converter show 13.8 volts output but battery shows 7.1 volts?

Dear Dave,

I’m using a 12-volt battery instead of two 6-volt batteries. When I check the voltage at the lines going to the battery, I’m getting 7.1 volts. Is this correct or is the converter getting reduced to 7.1 volts because I used to have two 6-volts batteries. My converter reads 13.8 at the leads going out. —Ernest, 2000 Pace Arrow Vision

RV Tours

Best kitchen for foodies! Tour the 2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer

The team at Rousseau’s RV Walk Throughs thinks that the 2023 Rockwood 2614BS Travel Trailer is the perfect RV for chefs and foodies. With well-equipped indoor and outdoor kitchens, I can see why.

This is a rear kitchen model, which I like because it provides a better use of kitchen space. It also features a center bath that has always been a favorite floor plan of mine.

Video of the day

Are these 3 super-scary campfire stories actually true?

By Cheri Sicard

Scary campfire stories are a camping tradition for many. The team from the Chilling Scares YouTube channel produced the video below of three scary campfire stories. They claim these are true stories, but who really knows? Either way, they are sure to raise some goosebumps around the campfire.

Hit the Road with Your Four-Legged Friends

Test your motorhome air brakes—Here’s how

When Fred Flintstone brought his Stone Age car to a stop, it frequently resulted in road-rashed feet. If Fred had taken up RVing, one can only imagine the frequent visits to Bedrock’s podiatrist. Fred put his feet to the test. The question is, do you put your air brakes to the test—every travel day? Find out exactly how to do it in this thorough article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Quick Tip

Picking a fuel station for a big rig

This requires a bit of prior planning, maybe even checking ahead of time to see what’s available along your route. Avoid stations with tight confines in heavily congested areas, as well as those that don’t have truck lanes. Remember: “If a semi can fit, I can fit.” So your primary clue for a good station is one where you see semis entering and exiting. To be safe, memorize your vehicle’s dimensions or affix them to your dashboard. If you see a sign that says maximum clearance and your rig is too tall for that, don’t ignore the sign! If you’ve been running your refrigerator and/or other gas-powered appliances as you drive, be sure to pull over and turn off that pilot before entering a station. Know ahead of time the location of your fuel hatch. You can give yourself a major headache by pulling up to the pump and then realizing the fuel goes in on the other side! From RV Lifestyle & Repair.

Website of the day

The 15 Best Aquariums in the U.S.

We know summer should be spent outside, but sometimes it’s just too hot to be outside. Aquariums are the perfect place to spend a hot day, and all the water will make you feel extra cool!

These are one of those things that you really should replace every couple of years/seasons. Have you looked at yours? We’re, um, guessing they could use replacing… These are on a big sale.

Recipe of the Day

Rhubarb Cake

by Kim Vore from Ankeny, IA

Simple to make, this rhubarb cake is similar to a coffee cake. It’s sweet and moist with tender bits of tart rhubarb throughout. Sprinkling cinnamon sugar on top creates a sugary crust that is a nice contrast in texture to the cake and adds a hint of cinnamon. A delicious light dessert or snack with afternoon tea.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“8-year female Brittany Spaniel, Cooper. Spoiled bird dog that lives a life of leisure. She has a free run of the house and 3/4 acre. If she isn’t chasing birds, grasshoppers or lizards, she is either in the pond with the fish or sitting on the first step of the pool. She loves to travel but is somewhat disappointed if she doesn’t get some hunting time in. When traveling she lays claim to the back seat of the F350 or the couch in the motorhome.” —Ed Desrosiers

